With fewer than 100 days left until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan, the tournament’s dates and fixtures remain unannounced, adding to the mounting uncertainty surrounding the event. However, sources close to the development have revealed to IANS that the ICC is likely to finalize and announce the schedule by the end of this week, following ongoing discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to address India’s concerns.

India, one of the eight participating nations, have refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, citing government restrictions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has conveyed its position to the ICC, leaving the PCB seeking an explanation for India’s stance.

In response, the PCB is reportedly considering escalating the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if a resolution is not reached. The PCB remains firm on its position to host the event in Pakistan in its entirety, resisting any compromise formula similar to those seen during the 2023 Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

During the 2023 Asia Cup, the PCB reluctantly agreed to a hybrid model, with India’s matches being held in Sri Lanka. Later, during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, Pakistan participated despite strong reservations from their government. These instances highlight the political and logistical complexities that could once again come into play.

Amidst the uncertainty, the ICC has initiated the Trophy Tour for Champions Trophy 2025 to build excitement for the tournament. The tour began on Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, where the iconic silverware was displayed at several landmarks, including Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument. The launch event featured cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar, who accompanied the trophy to its stops in the city.

The ICC is working to resolve India’s travel concerns, but a resolution remains uncertain.

