Watch: When Sachin Tendulkar was about to smash first-ever men's ODI double-century against New Zealand in 2009

Eight bilateral ODI series between India and New Zealand have been played in New Zealand, with the first series taking place back in 1975–1976. In those two games, the visitors were defeated 0-2. In 1980–81, the outcome remained the same.

The men in blue registered their maiden ODI series win in New Zealand in 2008/09 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men won a five-match series 3-1. India again eneded up on the losing side going down 0-4 in the five-match series in 2013/14. India won the five match series 4-1 in 2018/19 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

However, if we look back at the top five highest individual score in ODI bilateral series between India and New Zealand in New Zealand how can we forget Sachin's unbeaten 163 knock in Christchurch in 2009.

The Master Blaster holds the record for the highest individual scores in ODIs between India and New Zealand. Sachin Tendulkar opened the ODI batting for the first time in New Zealand.

First came in Hyderabad, and second in Christchurch. The two innings were 10 years apart. His unbeaten 186 in Hyderabad remained his highest ODI score for more than 10 years but his unbeaten 163 (his first ODI Century in New Zealand) in the third ODI of the series on March 8th 2009 was an innings of pure class. Had he not pulled a stomach muscle and had he not retired hurt after 45 hours with India at 338 for 3, Tendulkar appeared on the verge of surpassing the 200-run threshold a year before he actually did. His unbeaten 186 in Hyderabad had been his highest ODI score for more than ten years.

Tendulkar reached his fifty off 59 balls his century off 101 balls and then came the onslaught as he raced to his 150 of 127 balls. Tendulkar retired hurt after 133 ball 163- a knock which was studded with 16 fours and five sixes as India piled up a huge score of 392 for 4 but won the match only by 58 runs.

However, Sachin Tendulkar made history when he became the first man in the history of cricket to score a double-century in a One-day International (ODI). Playing against South Africa in Gwalior on February 24, 2010, Sachin Tendulkar put on a batting masterclass against a bowling lineup consisting of the likes of Dale Steyn, Wayne Parnell and Jacques Kallis as he smashed 200 off 147 balls, becoming the first men's cricketer to score an ODI double-century.

