An old video from a Pakistani TV show is doing rounds on social media wherein a Pak actor-comedian is seen advising Sania to 'remarry' again. Watch it here.

India's tennis star Sania Mirza recently made headlines after she divorced her husband Shoaib Malik, a former Pakistani cricketer. Now, an old video of a popular Pakistani actor-comedian Nabeel Zafar is doing rounds on the internet wherein he is seen advising Sania to get married again and give herself another chance. The clip is from a popular comedy news show featuring Nabeel encouraging Sania to consider remarriage after her split from Malik.

During the show, Nabeel was seen in a candid session with actor Ahmed Ali Butt when the topic of Sania Mirza's controversial statement 'enough alone' at some live show was discussed. Speaking about the topic, Nabeel said, ''I mind these words, to say if such incident (separation with a partner) happens to someone as it is a bitter fact in our society, but if we examine the lives of prophets we will get I think in such cases those women should perform ‘Nikah’ as it is also God’s favourite.''

Watch the viral clip:

''If a person leaves you it does not indicate the end of life. I just feel that. Every person is sufficient for himself but I think it’s a procedure of making families which is created by God. So, the partner in life is essential and it should be,'' he further said.

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik's separation

India tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony. The couple announced their first pregnancy in April 2018. They were blessed with a baby boy in October of the same year and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Last year in January, the two announced their separation, following rumours and speculation of divorce. Later, Sania's family's statement was shared by Anam Mirza stating the tennis star had chosen to keep her personal life private.