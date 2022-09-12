When does Premier League and other competitions resume in UK after Queen Elizabeth's demise?

Premier League was suspended after Queen Elizabeth's demise

After the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, as a mark of respect, all the major football leagues in Britain including the Premier League were suspended over the weekend. While the football calendar in other major leagues across Europe wasn't altered, there were tributes around the world for the Queen.

And football has already started to resume in Britain from Monday with lower-division games set to return to normal this week. There is, however, a cloud of uncertainty over the resumption of the Premier League as the organisers of the lucrative club competition have yet to announce a date for resumption.

When the top-flight football resumes in Britain remains to be seen with logistical issues likely arising ahead of the State Funeral taking place in London on September 19.

The English Football League which runs the three divisions below the Premier League said tributes will be paid to the queen at grounds across the country when games in the second-tier Championship as well as League One and League Two resume from Tuesday.

A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by players, flags to be flown at half-staff and the national anthem "God Save the King," to be played in stadiums.

"With a national policing plan now in operation," the EFL said, referring to the days leading up to the funeral, during which the queen's coffin will lie in state in London, "the League and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures."

The EFL said it will work on a "case-by-case basis."

Before that, play in the non-professional leagues resumes on Monday, with soccer having completely stopped from Friday to Sunday from the professional leagues all the way down to the grassroots.

A Premier League game between Leeds and Nottingham Forest, scheduled for Monday night, remained off to fall in line with the postponement of top-flight fixtures in the last round.

Some Premier League teams will be back in action in European competition between Tuesday and Thursday. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham in the Champions League and Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham in the Europa League or Europa Conference League ahead of scheduled top-flight games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Liverpool hosts Ajax on Tuesday and Manchester City welcomes Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

With agency inputs