BWF World Championship 2021 Semi-Finals: When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen

What a day it had been for Indian badminton fans as two shuttlers - Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen - assured the country medals as they reached the semi-finals of the BWF World Championship.
The two players won their respective games with ferocity, flair and finesse, however, both Srikanth and Lakshya will have to put their A-game forward as they will look to book a spot in the final of the tournament when they face each other.
The game will also assure an Indian male contests a World Championship final for the first time ever. Only two other men have won medals at the World Championships — Prakash Padukone (1983, bronze), and B Sai Praneeth (2019, bronze).
However, on Saturday, there will be an Indian man in the finals courtesy the result of Srikanth-Lakshya contest.
When is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen?
The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will take place on December 18, Saturday.
Where is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen?
The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be held at Huelva, Spain.
What time does the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen start?
The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen is scheduled to start at 2.30 pm IST.
Where to watch the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen?
The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be telecast on Star Sports Network, with LIVE streaming on Disney + Hotstar.