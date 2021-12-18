Search icon
BWF World Championship 2021 Semi-Finals: When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2021, 10:13 AM IST

What a day it had been for Indian badminton fans as two shuttlers - Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen - assured the country medals as they reached the semi-finals of the BWF World Championship.

The two players won their respective games with ferocity, flair and finesse, however, both Srikanth and Lakshya will have to put their A-game forward as they will look to book a spot in the final of the tournament when they face each other. 

The game will also assure an Indian male contests a World Championship final for the first time ever. Only two other men have won medals at the World Championships — Prakash Padukone (1983, bronze), and B Sai Praneeth (2019, bronze). 

However, on Saturday, there will be an Indian man in the finals courtesy the result of Srikanth-Lakshya contest.

A look at when and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen match:

When is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen? 

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will take place on December 18, Saturday.

 

Where is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen? 

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be held at Huelva, Spain.

 

What time does the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen start? 

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen is scheduled to start at 2.30 pm IST.

 

Where to watch the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen? 

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be telecast on Star Sports Network, with LIVE streaming on Disney + Hotstar. 

 

