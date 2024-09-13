When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra compete in Diamond League Final in Brussels

Neeraj Chopra will be accompanied by steeplechaser Avinash Sable in the upcoming Diamond League finale.

The Diamond League Final marks the culmination of the season, serving as the 14th and final event to be held in Brussels, Belgium on September 13 and 14. This prestigious track and field event will feature a total of 32 disciplines, making it a two-day event for the first time in history.

Following the conclusion of the Paris Olympic Games, 82 medal winners will gather in the Belgian capital to compete for top honors. Among the star attractions are men’s pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis and American sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson.

Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable will also be showcasing their talents at the Diamond League finale. While Neeraj will be making his third consecutive appearance, Avinash will be making his debut at the event.

Neeraj's impressive performances in Doha and Lausanne earned him a spot in the final, finishing fourth in the standings. Avinash, on the other hand, secured his place in the top 12 after several athletes withdrew from the competition.

This year's Diamond League Final will be historic for India, as it will be the first time that two Indian athletes will be competing in the prestigious event.

Live Streaming Details

When is Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final event?

Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final will be held on Saturday, September 14.

What time Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final event will start at?

Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final will start at on Saturday at 1:52 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final event at?

Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final will be held at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium.

Where to watch live-streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable in Diamond League Final?

The Diamond League final events will be officially broadcasted by the Sports18 network. Viewers can watch the two-day event through online streaming on the JioCinema mobile application and website.

Also read| IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation