Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra compete in Diamond League Final in Brussels

Watch: Woman gets stuck in fast rotating blade, here’s what happened at last minute

'Added protein': Man finds frog leg in samosa at Ghaziabad sweet shop, watch viral video

This school has 46 twins, 2 triplets, more than 20 lookalikes, it is located in...

Mukesh Ambani’s company launches luxury dining cafe in....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Indian woman, whose father-in-law has Rs 125932 crore net worth, left job at Goldman Sachs, now works...

Meet Indian woman, whose father-in-law has Rs 125932 crore net worth, left job at Goldman Sachs, now works...

DNA TV Show: How Typhoon Yagi, Asia's 'most' powerful storm, affected weather in North India

DNA TV Show: How Typhoon Yagi, Asia's 'most' powerful storm, affected weather in North India

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

Top 10 places to visit before monsoon ends

Top 10 places to visit before monsoon ends

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This sensational actress is making a comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; it's not Juhi, Karisma, Urmila

This sensational actress is making a comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; it's not Juhi, Karisma, Urmila

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

HomeSports

Sports

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra compete in Diamond League Final in Brussels

Neeraj Chopra will be accompanied by steeplechaser Avinash Sable in the upcoming Diamond League finale.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 06:00 AM IST

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra compete in Diamond League Final in Brussels
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Diamond League Final marks the culmination of the season, serving as the 14th and final event to be held in Brussels, Belgium on September 13 and 14. This prestigious track and field event will feature a total of 32 disciplines, making it a two-day event for the first time in history.

Following the conclusion of the Paris Olympic Games, 82 medal winners will gather in the Belgian capital to compete for top honors. Among the star attractions are men’s pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis and American sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson.

Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable will also be showcasing their talents at the Diamond League finale. While Neeraj will be making his third consecutive appearance, Avinash will be making his debut at the event.

Neeraj's impressive performances in Doha and Lausanne earned him a spot in the final, finishing fourth in the standings. Avinash, on the other hand, secured his place in the top 12 after several athletes withdrew from the competition.

This year's Diamond League Final will be historic for India, as it will be the first time that two Indian athletes will be competing in the prestigious event.

Live Streaming Details

When is Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final event? 

Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final will be held on Saturday, September 14. 

What time Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final event will start at? 

Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final will start at on Saturday at 1:52 PM (Indian Standard Time). 

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final event at? 

Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final will be held at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium. 

Where to watch live-streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable in Diamond League Final? 

The Diamond League final events will be officially broadcasted by the Sports18 network. Viewers can watch the two-day event through online streaming on the JioCinema mobile application and website.

Also read| IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta dies by suicide

Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta dies by suicide

Darshan's fans slam wife Vijayalakshmi after photos of her partying go viral while he is in jail, netizens defend her

Darshan's fans slam wife Vijayalakshmi after photos of her partying go viral while he is in jail, netizens defend her

UPSC fake certificate row: Delhi HC now asks ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar to...

UPSC fake certificate row: Delhi HC now asks ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar to...

This tech giant to lay off hundreds of employees in India due to..., many senior executives...

This tech giant to lay off hundreds of employees in India due to..., many senior executives...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement