What made Lionel Messi break down during the World Cup 2026 clash vs Algeria? Argentine star reveals

Lionel Messi scripted history with his brilliant hat-trick in Argentina's opener against Algeria. However, several pictures and videos of the Argentine legend are doing the rounds on social media, wherein he can be seen breaking down. Take a look at what Messi said about the moment.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi was spotted getting teary-eyed during the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria in Kansas City. Notably, this is Messi's 6th World Cup appearance, and it was no less than a historic moment for the star as he scored his first hat-trick in the tournament's history. He also became the oldest player ever to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record.

In its title defence, Argentina decisively beat Algeria as Messi produced a historic hat-trick in a 3-0 victory in their Group J opener.

Messi llorando despues de hacer el primer gol... empezó a llover pic.twitter.com/xBFWFrUPgy — Leonel Salas (@LeoSal4s) June 17, 2026

Why did Messi break down during Argentina vs Algeria clash?

During the Argentina vs Algeria match, Messi was seen wiping tears after scoring the first of his three goals. Talking about the moment, he revealed, ''Honestly, completely unrelated to the sport, I went through some difficult, complicated days," Messi said after the match. He thanked his teammates and the entire Argentina delegation for the support. "I’m grateful to the entire delegation, to my teammates. They were always there for me, as always. They gave me a lot of strength to get through this, and that’s all.''

With the hat-trick, Messi also equalled the record of most goals in FIFA World Cups with Germany's Miroslav Klose. ''It's an honour. Mbappe and Ronaldo are there, but those numbers don't mean anything. They're just statistics. Ronaldo is one of the greatest, and he's not in first place, so it's just one statistic,'' he added.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.