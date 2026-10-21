What is wrong with Indian women's cricket team? Harmanpreet breaks down, throws mic after scoring unbeaten 91! Watch video

Harmanpreet Kaur got emotional after smashing unbeaten 91 off 41 balls vs Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I, her first fifty as non-captain after 10 innings and quitting captaincy.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls against Zimbabwe, marking her return to form after not reaching fifty in her last 10 matches. The emotional former India captain spoke during the innings break, having hit 10 fours and 5 sixes while remaining not out in the third T20I.

Emotional interview

"It feels great. Just wanted to enjoy myself," Harmanpreet said on air as she held back tears. She thanked former India women's coach WV Raman, who was on commentary, for backing her. "You said, 'Now you do what you want to do,' and that's what I want to do," she told Raman. She also thanked batting coach Himanshu Chawla for working with her after the Asian Games.

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No pressure after captaincy

Harmanpreet stepped down as India captain across formats earlier this month. She said it has helped her bat freely. "I don't think there is any pressure anymore. Now it's all about going out there and enjoying myself," she said. At the post-match, she said a four off the second ball helped her judge the pitch. "The ball was coming nicely to the bat. I gained a lot of confidence from that shot," she said.

As a non-captain, this was her first fifty. In Women's T20Is, her undefeated 91 is the second-highest score by an Indian batsman batting at No. 4 or lower. Her highest in that list is still her famous 103 against New Zealand at the 2018 T20 World Cup in Providence. She became the first Indian woman to score a T20I century after that knock. The 91 not out against Zimbabwe also halted her lean run of 10 innings without a fifty across all formats.