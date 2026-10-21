FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
What a Gold Candlestick Reveals—and what it leaves unexplained

What a Gold Candlestick Reveals—and what it leaves unexplained

Gurugram horror: Woman found dead with mouth taped, 3 arrested in murder case

Gurugram horror: Woman found dead with mouth taped, 3 arrested in murder case

Gold, Silver prices today, October 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, Silver prices today, October 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

What is wrong with Indian women's cricket team? Harmanpreet breaks down, throws mic after scoring unbeaten 91! Watch video

Harmanpreet Kaur got emotional after smashing unbeaten 91 off 41 balls vs Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I, her first fifty as non-captain after 10 innings and quitting captaincy.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 11:16 AM IST

What is wrong with Indian women's cricket team? Harmanpreet breaks down, throws mic after scoring unbeaten 91! Watch video
Harmanpreet breaks down on live TV after sensational comeback.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls against Zimbabwe, marking her return to form after not reaching fifty in her last 10 matches. The emotional former India captain spoke during the innings break, having hit 10 fours and 5 sixes while remaining not out in the third T20I.

Emotional interview

"It feels great. Just wanted to enjoy myself," Harmanpreet said on air as she held back tears. She thanked former India women's coach WV Raman, who was on commentary, for backing her. "You said, 'Now you do what you want to do,' and that's what I want to do," she told Raman. She also thanked batting coach Himanshu Chawla for working with her after the Asian Games.

Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann detained at Delhi Airport? AAP accuses Centre of deliberate humiliation

No pressure after captaincy

Harmanpreet stepped down as India captain across formats earlier this month. She said it has helped her bat freely. "I don't think there is any pressure anymore. Now it's all about going out there and enjoying myself," she said. At the post-match, she said a four off the second ball helped her judge the pitch. "The ball was coming nicely to the bat. I gained a lot of confidence from that shot," she said.

As a non-captain, this was her first fifty. In Women's T20Is, her undefeated 91 is the second-highest score by an Indian batsman batting at No. 4 or lower. Her highest in that list is still her famous 103 against New Zealand at the 2018 T20 World Cup in Providence. She became the first Indian woman to score a T20I century after that knock. The 91 not out against Zimbabwe also halted her lean run of 10 innings without a fifty across all formats.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IMD Alert: Very heavy rain to lash Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka on Oct 22; Delhi next from Oct 24
IMD Alert: Very heavy rain to lash Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka on Oct 22
What a Gold Candlestick Reveals—and what it leaves unexplained
What a Gold Candlestick Reveals—and what it leaves unexplained
What is wrong with Indian women's cricket team? Harmanpreet breaks down, throws mic after scoring unbeaten 91! Watch video
What is wrong with Indian women's cricket team? Harmanpreet breaks down
Gurugram horror: Woman found dead with mouth taped, 3 arrested in murder case
Gurugram horror: Woman found dead with mouth taped, 3 arrested in murder case
How different will US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement be? Donald Trump drops hints
'Pretty Close': Donald Trump says India-US trade deal near final
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement