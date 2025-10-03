What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

As excitement grows for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Adidas has unveiled the "Trionda," the official match ball that will be utilized in all 104 matches taking place in the host countries of Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

FIFA has officially announced TRIONDA as the official match ball for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be the first edition co-hosted by three nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Created by Adidas, this ball represents the unity of the host countries and features cutting-edge technology designed to enhance gameplay and officiating during this historic tournament, scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

What is Trionda?

The name TRIONDA combines "tri," symbolizing the three host nations— the United States, Mexico, and Canada— with "onda," the Spanish term for "wave" or "vibe."

The ball's design showcases a vibrant mix of red, green, and blue colors, each reflecting the national identity of the respective countries: red for Canada, adorned with maple leaf imagery; green for Mexico, featuring an eagle; and blue for the United States, highlighted with star motifs.

Gold accents on the ball pay homage to the FIFA World Cup trophy, merging tradition with sophistication in its overall look.

Design and features

TRIONDA boasts a four-panel construction, a groundbreaking feature that marks the lowest panel count in World Cup history. This innovative design minimizes seams, allowing for smoother flight and improved aerodynamics, which enhances stability during play.

The ball's deep seams and embossed surface also improve grip, particularly in humid or wet conditions, ensuring consistent performance across the diverse climates of the three host nations.

One of TRIONDA's most revolutionary aspects is its incorporation of advanced Connected Ball Technology. A 500Hz motion sensor chip embedded in one of the panels serves as the ball’s "heartbeat," relaying real-time data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

This technology aids referees by instantly signaling offsides and assisting in identifying critical actions such as handballs or touches on the ball. It represents the most sophisticated iteration of Adidas’ connected ball technology to date and is anticipated to enhance officiating accuracy throughout the tournament.

AI advancements

Similar to its predecessor, Al Rihla, the official match ball for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Trionda will feature an AI-powered chip, albeit with some differences. This time, the chip is positioned on the side of the ball instead of being centrally located as it was four years ago. The AI system is designed to deliver various real-time insights and data for future use. It is anticipated that this system will enable referees to make quicker and more precise decisions, while insights gained from the 2026 World Cup will guide Adidas in their future innovations. As the game has evolved tactically over the years, previous match balls now seem outdated for today's professional players. Consequently, Adidas focuses on these statistics just as much as coaches and analysts do as they strategize for the future.

