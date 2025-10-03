Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be affected? Key points here

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

India's BIG statement after Bangladesh's Yunus govt accuses country of inciting Khagrachhari unrest: 'Has a habit of...'

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA

Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs ...

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be affected? Key points here

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeSports

SPORTS

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

As excitement grows for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Adidas has unveiled the "Trionda," the official match ball that will be utilized in all 104 matches taking place in the host countries of Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

FIFA has officially announced TRIONDA as the official match ball for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be the first edition co-hosted by three nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Created by Adidas, this ball represents the unity of the host countries and features cutting-edge technology designed to enhance gameplay and officiating during this historic tournament, scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

What is Trionda?

The name TRIONDA combines "tri," symbolizing the three host nations— the United States, Mexico, and Canada— with "onda," the Spanish term for "wave" or "vibe."

The ball's design showcases a vibrant mix of red, green, and blue colors, each reflecting the national identity of the respective countries: red for Canada, adorned with maple leaf imagery; green for Mexico, featuring an eagle; and blue for the United States, highlighted with star motifs.

Gold accents on the ball pay homage to the FIFA World Cup trophy, merging tradition with sophistication in its overall look.

Design and features

TRIONDA boasts a four-panel construction, a groundbreaking feature that marks the lowest panel count in World Cup history. This innovative design minimizes seams, allowing for smoother flight and improved aerodynamics, which enhances stability during play.

The ball's deep seams and embossed surface also improve grip, particularly in humid or wet conditions, ensuring consistent performance across the diverse climates of the three host nations.

One of TRIONDA's most revolutionary aspects is its incorporation of advanced Connected Ball Technology. A 500Hz motion sensor chip embedded in one of the panels serves as the ball’s "heartbeat," relaying real-time data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

This technology aids referees by instantly signaling offsides and assisting in identifying critical actions such as handballs or touches on the ball. It represents the most sophisticated iteration of Adidas’ connected ball technology to date and is anticipated to enhance officiating accuracy throughout the tournament.

AI advancements

Similar to its predecessor, Al Rihla, the official match ball for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Trionda will feature an AI-powered chip, albeit with some differences. This time, the chip is positioned on the side of the ball instead of being centrally located as it was four years ago. The AI system is designed to deliver various real-time insights and data for future use. It is anticipated that this system will enable referees to make quicker and more precise decisions, while insights gained from the 2026 World Cup will guide Adidas in their future innovations. As the game has evolved tactically over the years, previous match balls now seem outdated for today's professional players. Consequently, Adidas focuses on these statistics just as much as coaches and analysts do as they strategize for the future.

Also read| India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel slams maiden Test century, dedicates it to Kargil war hero father – Watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This hotel has replaced alarm clock with something better to wake you up in the morning
This hotel has replaced alarm clock with something better to wake you up in the
Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to..., know what happened
Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to...,
Dogecoin Price Expected To Drop Below $0.15 In Q4 As Utility Altcoins Such As Remittix Take Centre Stage
DOGE Q4 Warning: Price Under $0.15 as Utility Altcoin Remittix Gains Focus
When Twinkle Khanna revealed about her daughter Nitara's brown skin insecurities: 'I told her...'
When Twinkle Khanna revealed about her daughter Nitara's brown skin insecurities
IPL feud resurfaces as LSG celebrates Indian stars, snubs KL Rahul’s Ahmedabad Test century vs West Indies
IPL feud resurfaces as LSG celebrates Indian stars, snubs KL Rahul’s Ahmedabad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE