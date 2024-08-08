Twitter
What is the Court of Arbitration for Sport and why is it important in Vinesh Phogat's case?

Vinesh Phogat requested CAS to declare her a joint-silver medalist, which may be granted.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Following her disqualification from competing for the 50 kg freestyle wrestling title at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to being overweight by a mere 100 grams, Vinesh Phogat has been grappling with shock and disbelief. Despite adhering to a rigorous training regimen and strict diet, a slight miscalculation in weight has resulted in the missed opportunity to showcase her skills on the global platform, leaving her utterly devastated. Nevertheless, she has taken the proactive step of appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to review her case and potentially secure the silver medal she rightfully deserves.

What is the Court of Arbitration for Sport?

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is an esteemed international body established in 1984 with the primary purpose of resolving disputes related to sports through arbitration. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, the CAS operates autonomously from any sports organization. With jurisdiction over disputes involving athletes, coaches, and sports federations, the Court is widely recognized as the ultimate authority for settling sports-related conflicts and upholding the fundamental principles of fair play and justice in sports.

In a recent case involving Vinesh Phogat, she has submitted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) seeking permission to compete for a gold medal. In the event that her appeal is granted, she has also requested to be awarded a joint silver medal. The CAS boasts a panel of nearly 300 arbitrators hailing from 87 different countries, all selected for their specialized expertise in arbitration and sports law. Each year, the CAS handles approximately 300 cases.

What is the function of the CAS?

The CAS is responsible for resolving legal disputes within the realm of sports through arbitration. This is achieved by issuing arbitral awards that hold the same weight and enforceability as judgments handed down by traditional courts. Additionally, the CAS offers mediation services to assist parties in amicably resolving their disputes, provided that this method is permissible.

Furthermore, the CAS establishes temporary tribunals for events such as the Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games, and other significant sporting occasions. Special procedural rules are put in place for each of these events to address the unique circumstances that may arise. This ensures that all parties involved are given a fair and impartial hearing in accordance with the specific requirements of the event.

Who can refer a case to the CAS?

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) serves as a vital resource for a diverse range of individuals and entities seeking resolution in sports-related disputes. This includes:

- Athletes: Both professional and amateur athletes who find themselves embroiled in conflicts related to their participation or contractual obligations.

- Clubs: Sports clubs and teams facing challenges such as player contracts, transfers, or operational issues that require arbitration.

- Sports Federations: National and international federations in need of arbitration for disputes concerning governance, regulations, or compliance matters.

- Event Organizers: Those responsible for organizing sports events who may encounter issues related to event management, sponsorship agreements, or disputes with participants.

- Sponsors: Companies or organizations providing financial support to sports entities or events, who may face conflicts requiring resolution.

- Media and Broadcasting Companies: Entities involved in the broadcasting or media rights of sports events seeking to resolve disputes related to these agreements.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport serves as the ultimate recourse for athletes and sports organizations in need of resolution for disputes that have proven unresolvable through alternative channels. Comprised of a panel of independent arbitrators, the CAS offers a fair and unbiased platform for all parties involved to present their arguments and ultimately receive a final, binding decision.

Also read| 'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
