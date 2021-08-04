Tokyo 2020 Olympics: What is the connection between archery and K-pop group TWICE's Tzuyu

One sport that people love at the Olympics is archery. The way the archers aim with full concentration and shoot the arrow aiming for the bull's eye is what gets all excited.

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on, the event saw many archers, especially South Korean's take the podium on numerous occasions.

However, amid this, a South Korean girl group TWICE's Tzuyu caught the attention of non-K-Pop fans. Apparently, old photos of Tzuyu from the Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC) started doing the rounds on social media.

From July 26, Tzuyu started to become viral again especially on Brazilian Twitter after someone joked that the Taiwanese singer was actually participating in the Olympics.

Soon after the tweet went VIRAL, many netizens who were not fans of K-Pop went on social media to praise Tzuyu for her beauty and elegant physique. They also assumed that she was part of Taiwan’s archery team.

Many videos and images of Tzuyu from the ISAC started gaining more attention as people mostly praised her for her looks.

Eu to apaixonada na representante de arco e flecha de Taiwan #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/SIQqwsc4nF — esh¡ (@racketgirI) July 24, 2021

As for the girl, her full name is Chou Tzu-yu and is known commonly as Tzuyu. She is a Taiwanese singer and is based in South Korea. She is the youngest member of the girl group TWICE from the JYP Entertainment company. Tzuyu is Twice's only member from Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Indian's had their hopes pinned on Deepika Kumari and her husband Atanu Das, however, the other archers - mostly Koreans - proved to be better.