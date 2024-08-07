What is Sport Climbing? American teenager shatters world record in controversial Olympic event

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh: Interim govt headed by Muhammad Yunus to take oath tomorrow

Vinesh Phogat's first picture from hospital surfaces after her disqualification from Paris Olympics , See here

India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

8 films, including one Hollywood title, rejected by Hrithik Roshan

8 films, including one Hollywood title, rejected by Hrithik Roshan

8 animals with most captivating eyes

8 animals with most captivating eyes

This beautiful girl returned from Olympics because...

This beautiful girl returned from Olympics because...

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

HomeSports

Sports

What is Sport Climbing? American teenager shatters world record in controversial Olympic event

Climbing made its debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021 after being introduced to the Olympic stage at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games in 2018.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

What is Sport Climbing? American teenager shatters world record in controversial Olympic event
Sport Climbing
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US climber Sam Watson, an 18-year-old athlete, made history by setting a new world record in speed climbing with an impressive time of 4.75 seconds at Paris Olympics 2024. Spectators at speed climbing events must remain alert as athletes can ascend a 15-meter wall in just around five seconds.

Climbing made its debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021 after being introduced to the Olympic stage at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games in 2018. Alongside skateboarding and surfing, climbing was included in the Olympic program to appeal to a younger audience. The sport will continue to be featured in the program for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

What is Olympic Sport Climbing?

Sport climbing in the Olympics comprises three disciplines: bouldering, lead, and speed. Each discipline presents unique challenges and requires a distinct set of skills from athletes.

Bouldering: Athletes climb a 4.5-meter wall without ropes, aiming to reach the top in the fewest attempts within a limited time.

Lead: Climbers attempt to go as high as possible on a 15-meter wall within six minutes.

Speed: In one-on-one elimination rounds and timed races, climbers scale a 15-meter wall with a five-degree incline.

The top male climbers are able to complete the ascent in less than six seconds, while the most skilled female climbers typically finish in under seven seconds.

A total of 40 athletes, consisting of 20 men and 20 women, compete in both bouldering and lead climbing disciplines. Additionally, 14 men and 14 women take part in the speed climbing category. Each participant completes two speed runs on separate walls, with their rankings determined by their fastest time. These rankings are then used to establish matchups for the subsequent elimination rounds.

In bouldering, climbers earn points by progressing through different zones on the wall and reaching the top hold. Points are deducted for each attempt made. A flawless round, where climbers successfully complete four boulder problems on their first try, results in earning 100 points.

In lead climbing, athletes score points by successfully reaching and holding up to 40 holds, with points increasing as they climb higher. Partial points are awarded for making progress towards the next hold, even if the hold is not securely grasped.

As of Tuesday, 18-year-old Sam Watson from Texas has achieved the fastest-ever Olympic climb. Watson set a world record of 4.75 seconds in speed climbing at a temporary wall in the Parisian suburbs.

Also read| Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's richest businessman ever who was an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani...

Meet world's richest businessman ever who was an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani...

This Bollywood star left his homemaker wife due to superiority complex, married foreigner; then his ex-wife became...

This Bollywood star left his homemaker wife due to superiority complex, married foreigner; then his ex-wife became...

Vinesh Phogat pinned the system (Brij Bhushan et al) to script Olympic history, 100 grams can't spoil her legacy

Vinesh Phogat pinned the system (Brij Bhushan et al) to script Olympic history, 100 grams can't spoil her legacy

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement