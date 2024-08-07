What is Sport Climbing? American teenager shatters world record in controversial Olympic event

US climber Sam Watson, an 18-year-old athlete, made history by setting a new world record in speed climbing with an impressive time of 4.75 seconds at Paris Olympics 2024. Spectators at speed climbing events must remain alert as athletes can ascend a 15-meter wall in just around five seconds.

Climbing made its debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021 after being introduced to the Olympic stage at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games in 2018. Alongside skateboarding and surfing, climbing was included in the Olympic program to appeal to a younger audience. The sport will continue to be featured in the program for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

What is Olympic Sport Climbing?

Sport climbing in the Olympics comprises three disciplines: bouldering, lead, and speed. Each discipline presents unique challenges and requires a distinct set of skills from athletes.

Bouldering: Athletes climb a 4.5-meter wall without ropes, aiming to reach the top in the fewest attempts within a limited time.

Lead: Climbers attempt to go as high as possible on a 15-meter wall within six minutes.

Speed: In one-on-one elimination rounds and timed races, climbers scale a 15-meter wall with a five-degree incline.

The top male climbers are able to complete the ascent in less than six seconds, while the most skilled female climbers typically finish in under seven seconds.

A total of 40 athletes, consisting of 20 men and 20 women, compete in both bouldering and lead climbing disciplines. Additionally, 14 men and 14 women take part in the speed climbing category. Each participant completes two speed runs on separate walls, with their rankings determined by their fastest time. These rankings are then used to establish matchups for the subsequent elimination rounds.

In bouldering, climbers earn points by progressing through different zones on the wall and reaching the top hold. Points are deducted for each attempt made. A flawless round, where climbers successfully complete four boulder problems on their first try, results in earning 100 points.

In lead climbing, athletes score points by successfully reaching and holding up to 40 holds, with points increasing as they climb higher. Partial points are awarded for making progress towards the next hold, even if the hold is not securely grasped.

As of Tuesday, 18-year-old Sam Watson from Texas has achieved the fastest-ever Olympic climb. Watson set a world record of 4.75 seconds in speed climbing at a temporary wall in the Parisian suburbs.

