'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds from Railways
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur handled Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, says ‘Children can show...'
IND vs USA Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs USA T20I World Cup match?
32nd Avenue CEO Dhruv Sharma arrested in Rs 2.5 crore cheating case, why Gurugram's popular hub facing protests?
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Mona Singh wins Clutter Breaker, says 'taking risks...'
SCIPL reinforces its role in building sustainable public infrastructure across India
Who targeted Islamabad mosque during Friday namaz? Is Pakistan paying price for its terror policy?
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society
What is penis injection? Why has it triggered controversy ahead of Winter Olympics 2026?
Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA
SPORTS
The WADA has stated that Ski jumpers at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will be checked if they are allegedly practising penis gate, a term dubbed for controversy.
For the first time in the 26-year history of the World Anti-Doping Agency, ski jumpers are being questioned about whether they are injecting penises with hyaluronic acid to fly further. The WADA has stated that Ski jumpers at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will be checked if they are allegedly practising penis gate, a term dubbed for controversy.
According to the Guardian, the Wada president Witold Banka’s reaction? “Ski jumping is very popular in Poland [Banka’s home country], so I promise you I’m going to look at it,” he said. Oliver Niggli, the director general of WADA, said, “I’m not aware of the details of ski jumping and how it can improve, but if anything were to come to the surface, we would look at anything if it is actually doping related.”
What is penis gate?
The ‘penis-gate’ involves the injection of hyaluronic acid and wearing silicone in a condom-like device in trousers. The ski jumpers are allegedly using the injection to temporarily enhance the size of the genitalia, which will automatically translate into a bigger, looser suit, which then can allow for an enhanced athlete to jump further.
How does it trigger controversy?
Most recently, two coaches and an equipment manager of the Norwegian ski jumping team were handed 18-month bans after they were found to have manipulated the stitches in the suits to offer an unfair advantage to their athletes. Last year, two of Norway’s recent Olympic medallists, Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang, were reportedly given three-month suspensions after the team was found to have secretly adjusted the seams of their suits in the crotch area at the 2025 World Ski Championships.
Meanwhile, it is being claimed that the jumpers have turned to methods to game the system when they are measured for their suits, including injecting acid into their penises or putting clay in their underwear to make their measurements temporarily bigger, and therefore their suits looser when they compete.