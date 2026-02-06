What is penis injection? Why has it triggered controversy ahead of Winter Olympics 2026?

The WADA has stated that Ski jumpers at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will be checked if they are allegedly practising penis gate, a term dubbed for controversy.



For the first time in the 26-year history of the World Anti-Doping Agency, ski jumpers are being questioned about whether they are injecting penises with hyaluronic acid to fly further. The WADA has stated that Ski jumpers at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will be checked if they are allegedly practising penis gate, a term dubbed for controversy.

According to the Guardian, the Wada president Witold ­Banka’s reaction? “Ski jumping is very popular in Poland [Banka’s home country], so I promise you I’m going to look at it,” he said. Oliver Niggli, the director general of WADA, said, “I’m not aware of the details of ski jumping and how it can improve, but if anything were to come to the surface, we would look at anything if it is actually doping related.”

What is penis gate?

The ‘penis-gate’ involves the injection of hyaluronic acid and wearing silicone in a condom-like device in trousers. The ski jumpers are allegedly using the injection to temporarily enhance the size of the genitalia, which will automatically translate into a bigger, looser suit, which then can allow for an enhanced athlete to jump further.



How does it trigger controversy?

Most recently, two coaches and an equipment manager of the Norwegian ski jumping team were handed 18-month bans after they were found to have manipulated the stitches in the suits to offer an unfair advantage to their athletes. Last year, two of Norway’s recent Olympic medallists, Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang, were reportedly given three-month suspensions after the team was found to have secretly adjusted the seams of their suits in the crotch area at the 2025 World Ski Championships.

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that the jumpers have turned to methods to game the system when they are measured for their suits, including injecting acid into their penises or putting clay in their underwear to make their measurements ­temporarily ­bigger, and therefore their suits looser when they compete.