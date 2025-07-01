The Union Cabinet has approved a new National Sports Policy 2025 for the holistic development of sports in India, with an aim to host the 2036 Olympics and a strong contendership at international sporting events.

PM Narendra Modi-led central government on Tuesday approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, with an aim to reshape the country's sporting landscape and empower people with sports. The new policy supersedes the existing National Sports Policy of 2001 with a vision and a roadmap to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse and a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games. The Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandviya, took to his X handle and informed about the new policy after a green signal from the Union Cabinet.

''Making India a Global Sporting Powerhouse! Grateful to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Union Cabinet has approved Khelo Bharat Niti - 2025, a transformative step towards reshaping India’s sporting ecosystem. This landmark policy outlines a strategic roadmap to promote sports culture at the grassroots, enhance infrastructure, support athlete development, and establish India as a formidable force in global sports,'' he wrote in his post.

The new policy has come into effect after extensive consultations with Central Ministries, NITI Aayog, State governments, National Sports Federations, athletes, domain experts, and public stakeholders. As per media release by PIB, the NSP 2025 revolves around five key pillars, which are: