What is a 'white card' in football and when is it shown? All you need to know

A historic moment unfolded in the Portuguese Women's Cup match between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica when a white card was shown for the very first time. This card, which is used to recognize and promote fair play, was brandished by referee Catarina Campos, marking its inaugural appearance in professional football.

Despite the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, a clear demonstration of sportsmanship in the Taca de Portugal cup tie gave the official the opportunity to utilize the new tool. This momentous occasion serves as a reminder of the importance of fair play in the beautiful game.

As equipas médicas de Benfica e Sporting receberam cartão branco após assistirem uma pessoa que se sentiu mal na bancada pic.twitter.com/ihin0FAlJF — B24 (@B24PT) January 21, 2023

The players initially looked perplexed when the referee reached into his pocket before Campos became the first match official to show a card that was not yellow or red. Traditionally, cards in football are only shown when there is a lack of discipline, although this may alter in the coming years.

What is a white card in football?

The white card is one of many recent FIFA innovations, including prolonged stoppage time to prevent time-wasting, which was prominently used at the men's World Cup last year, and concussion substitutes.

However, it is now only in use in Portugal, which means it will be some time before spectators see it in action in the WSL or Premier League, if at all. The white card is part of a new programme to encourage teams to act in a sports manner and earn immediate acknowledgment for their positive acts.

Essentially, the card is intended to provide prompt appreciation to either players or coaches and members of staff for a positive act during a match. For the time being, it will not be seen in England because the initiative to use the card comes from Portugal's regulatory body, rather than lawmakers IFAB.

The card is essentially more of a symbolic gesture than a game-changing action, penalising or praising teams. However, based on the positive reaction of spectators inside the Estadio da Luz, the white card may be here to stay.

Talking about the match, Benfica went on to win the game 5-0 and advanced to the semi-finals, in front of 15,032 fans - a record women’s attendance in Portugal.

