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What India must do to qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semis after South Africa beat Bangladesh

What India must do to qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semis

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What India must do to qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semis after South Africa beat Bangladesh

India must beat Australia in their final Group A match to qualify for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals after South Africa defeated Bangladesh.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 08:24 PM IST

What India must do to qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semis after South Africa beat Bangladesh
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India's path to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals has come down to one final group-stage match. Harmanpreet Kaur's side must beat Australia to keep their campaign alive after South Africa defeated Bangladesh on Sunday.

What India needs to qualify

The Proteas now have eight points from five games in Group A after South Africa defeated Bangladesh by four wickets. India, on the other hand, has six points from four games and a better net run rate of plus 2.268 than South Africa's plus 0.633. If India defeats Australia in their final league game, they will also finish with eight points. With their much higher net run rate, the Women in Blue would advance over South Africa and guarantee a spot in the semi-finals.

India's campaign has included victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands, but their defeat to South Africa earlier in the tournament made the final group-stage match a must-win match. From Group B, England and the West Indies have already secured their spots in the semi-finals; if India qualifies, they will play in the first semi-final on June 30. If India loses to Australia, they will stay on six points and be eliminated from the tournament.

Also read: 'Absolutely mental': England cricketer makes explosive claim over ICC's treatment of India at Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Harmanpreet, Mandhana confident ahead of Australia clash

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of India, won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia at Lord's, aiming to score runs in a crucial match. Vice captain Smriti Mandhana expressed the team's eagerness to face one of the world's best cricket teams. Mandhana said, 'We are all really looking forward to it. A very important match for us, a must-win for us to go through. Having said that, we'll stick with the processes and try to put up our best.'

India will evaluate the conditions before determining their strategy, emphasising a commitment to playing aggressively. The upcoming match against Australia is crucial, as it will decide their continuation in the Women's T20 World Cup.

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