'What have I just done?' Ansu Fati confused as San Siro gets silent after he becomes youngest player to score CL goal

Despite no Leo Messi in the squad, Barcelona managed a 2-1 win against host Inter Milan and shun their chances to reach the last 16 knockout stage of the Champions League.

The victory was even sweeter when teenage prodigy Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score a Champions League goal.

At 17-year and 40-days-old, the Guinea-Bissau-born attacker got an assist from Luis Suarez as he crossed to fire home four minutes from time.

Talking about the goal, Fati told ESPN, "I gave the ball to Suarez and he gave it back to me. And, when I scored, I was surprised because the whole stadium was silent. I was thinking: What have I just done?"

While Barcelona were already through as Group F winners, Serie A leaders Inter needed a win to qualify. Their hopes even relied on Borussia Dortmund's result at home to Slavia Prague.

Instead, the Germans made it through to the knockout rounds with a 2-1 win to finish three points ahead of third-placed Inter, who go into the Europa League.

Inter coach Antonio Conte also spoke about the wonderkid saying, "Seeing replays of Fati's goal hurt. It's a goal that cut our legs from under us and killed us from all points of view.

"We lacked that pinch of cynicism and precision to finish off. I have little to reproach my players, they have given everything."

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde too spoke about the team's victory and the young lad. "There was a lot of newness because we also changed our system.

"We had a few problems at the beginning because they put us under pressure, but little by little we managed to come out better.

"The scorers were young players, even very young for Ansu, who is a born scorer.

"It's a matter of pride that it's a player who is from our team. We want to win the Champions League, like the others."