What happens when a player gets red card in FIFA World Cup 2026? Explained

In football, knowing what a red card means and what the punishment a player gets a red card is the most serious punishment a player receives during a match.

A red card is the most serious punishment a football player can receive during a match. In a FIFA World Cup 2026 game, a USA player was sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina after a VAR review, forcing his team to play with 10 men and highlighting the impact of such decisions.

USA player shown red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina

During the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, American forward Folarin Balogun was sent off after a VAR review revealed his studs had made contact with defender Tarik Muharemovic's leg. Shortly after Balogun's first goal in the 64th minute, this incident took place.

Malik Tillman scored the second goal and the United States triumphed 2-0 despite being reduced to 10 men. Weston McKennie, a midfielder and US coach Mauricio Pochettino both disputed the judgment, pointing out the inconsistent decisions in the past and the lack of intent to cause harm. Due to his suspension, Balogun will not be able to play against Belgium in the Round of 16.

What happens when a player receives a red card?

According to FIFA's Laws of the Game:

The player had to get off the field right away.

The squad must play with one fewer player because they are unable to replace the player.

A one-match suspension is typically the outcome of a direct red card.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has the authority to extend the suspension to many games if the offence is deemed severe or significant.

A player's availability in subsequent games may be impacted by yellow and red cards, which are documented.

FIFA's disciplinary rules govern suspension decisions, and the number of appeals is restricted based on the type of offence.

Also read: Knockout nightmare? Why England coach Thomas Tuchel is concerned about World Cup venue conditions against Mexico

About the FIFA World Cup 2026

The United States, Canada, and Mexico are hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 together, making it the first competition with three host countries. Additionally, it is the first World Cup to feature 48 teams instead of the previous 32. The best teams advance through the Round of 32, Round of 16, quarterfinals, semi-finals and final to determine the world champion under the tournament's new knockout format.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/