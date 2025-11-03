FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sports

SPORTS

What happens that Harmanpreet Kaur touches coach Amol Muzumdar's feet after ICC Women's World Cup Win?

After India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup win, captain Harmanpreet Kaur touched coach Amol Muzumdar’s feet in an emotional gesture of gratitude.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 04:04 PM IST

What happens that Harmanpreet Kaur touches coach Amol Muzumdar's feet after ICC Women's World Cup Win?
Harmanpreet Kaur touches Amol Mazumdar's feet after the ICC Women's World Cup win.
She was on top of the world! She was on cloud 9! She was on Mars! After winning the ICC Women's World Cup, as the captain of the winning team, Hamanpreet Kaur was the most important player of the moment on Sunday night. After all, her girls have defeated South Africa by 52 runs; more than 30 crore people were glued to their television sets. But it was an emotional moment for the 27-year-old girl who bowed to Amol Mazumdar and touched his feet. A teary-eyed coach patted her and embraced her in the most emotional moment for both of them. It was a mark of respect and gratitude but also reflected the strong bond between the captain and the coach, who had steered India through a demanding campaign to historic success.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

India were defeated in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup on two earlier occasions—2005 and 2017. They clinched it Sunday. With this, Harmanpreet Kaur became only the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to lift an ODI World Cup. It was an outcome of planning, persistent efforts, and relentless team endeavours. It was proved by Shafali Verma’s quickfire 87, setting the tone, Deepti Sharma anchoring the middle overs, and the duo again doing the magic with the ball. 

Harmanpreet Kaur's tribute to Amol Mazumdar

Acknowledging Amol Mazumdar's efforts since he joined the team in 2023, the captain said, "Sir's contribution in the last two and a half years has been amazing. Everything became stable and smooth after his arrival." She added, "He made us practice day and night, repeating what needed improvement. I’m really happy we got the opportunity to work with him."

Moved by the occasion and the humility, the coach heaped praise on the Indian captain. He said, "When I took over, the first call I made was to Harman — she was in Australia then. We spoke about how we wanted to take things forward, and that set the tone. I have incredible respect for her as a leader." The coach and the captain worked in tandem to build the dressing-room morale even after close defeats, backed young players, and stayed true to their plans. 

