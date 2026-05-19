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What does CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad say after IPL 2026 playoff blow?

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad lauded individual contributions, particularly from Sanju Samson, while acknowledging the impact of unavailable players.

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ANI

Updated : May 19, 2026, 08:43 AM IST

What does CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad say after IPL 2026 playoff blow?
Image source: ANI
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday said he was proud of his team's effort despite their five-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 "Southern Derby" clash, adding that the side remained in contention until the closing stages of the match.

"Good game of cricket. We were in the game until the second-last over. Good T20 pitch. Didn't change over the course of the game. Just missed out on a few. Just cashing in on the opportunity [could have been done]. Still, given the team we had and the limited squad, I'm still proud and feel we did well. A lot of positives, to be honest," Gaikwad said after the match.

The CSK captain also lauded individual contributions, particularly from Sanju Samson, while acknowledging the impact of unavailable players.

"Sanju has been playing really well for us. Missed out on a few key players. Obviously depends on a lot of factors. Everyone gave their heart out today, and proud of the boys," he added.Gaikwad further thanked the fans for their unwavering support and noted the team's progress compared to the previous season.

"The crowd and the fans we have, they support us through thick and thin. Compared to last year, we were very much better this year," the CSK skipper said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, after the match, said the team produced a "brilliant performance" in a tough chase after defeating CSK."It was a difficult chase. It was always a tough task, happy for the team. It was a brilliant performance," Klaasen said after his 26-ball 47 that helped SRH complete the chase.

Reflecting on his approach during the innings, he admitted to early caution before shifting gears. "The first couple of balls I blocked, I was like, I can't play like this. I have been striking the ball; hopefully, I continue like this."

Klaasen also praised SRH's batting unit and acknowledged the conditions in Chennai.

"We have been incredible with the bat. When they bowled it skid on nicely. It's not an easy place to come and play cricket," he said.

Looking ahead to the playoffs race, the South African batter expressed confidence about SRH's position. "I think if we win the next match, we'll finish 1 or 2. The Orange Army will be there in thousands."

Coming to the match, CSK posted 180/7 after being put in to bat, with a brisk start from Sanju Samson and contributions from Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube, but regular strikes from SRH bowlers, led by captain Pat Cummins, restricted them from finishing strongly.

In reply, SRH maintained control through partnerships despite losing wickets at intervals, with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with a fluent 70, while Klaasen's quick 47 kept the momentum in the middle overs. The chase was completed comfortably as SRH crossed the finish line with an over to spare.

The result also confirmed SRH's qualification for the playoffs alongside the Gujarat Titans, making them the second and third teams after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to secure a spot in the knockout stage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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