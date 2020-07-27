'What do you think': Ramos invites UFC's Conor McGregor to Real Madrid training after seeing Irishman's football skills

It's always fun when stars from different sports get together to give fans the ultimate entertainment. This time the two stars were Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos and MMA great Conor McGregor.

The two were seen exchanging friendly challenges on Instagram which got fans excited. The online fun banter started when Ramos imitated McGregor's signature walking style after scoring a goal during a training session. He posted the video on Instagram and wrote: "What do you think, @TheNotoriousMMA? #HalaMadrid."

The Irishman soon took note and replied: "Tasty into the top corner my bro! Hala Madrid."

McGregor then went on to upload a few videos of himself scoring goals. His post read: "What do you think @SergioRamos?"

Ramos replied by saying: "Top class, mate. Fancy a training at @RealMadrid? More than welcome to join us anytime."

McGregor is said to have accepted the offer and wrote: "@SergioRamos My brother, thank you! Next time when I am in Madrid I will be honoured."

As for McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion had last month announced his retirement from fighting. He had earlier tweeted twice about retirement from fighting, both times when he was involved in arguments with the UFC.

McGregor's last fight was in January against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone which he won. He then expressed interest to face a number of opponents.

He was tied this summer to face the top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje and a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz was also something he expressed interest in.

As for Ramos, he and his squad went on to win the La Liga 2019-20 season defeating arch-rivals FC Barcelona.