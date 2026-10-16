What did Kapil Dev say to Gen Z amid Delhi protests? Watch his message

Former India captain Kapil Dev has shared a strong message for Gen Z amid the Delhi protests, urging young people to take the time to listen and understand different perspectives. Watch the video to know what the cricket legend said and why his message has drawn attention.

Kapil Dev, the former India cricket captain called on Friday for officials to make it easier for fans to attend the DP World India Championship even with police restrictions because of ongoing protests in Central Delhi. As president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), Kapil said he hopes authorities will help fans get to the Delhi Golf Club while sticking to the security measures already in place.

The Delhi Golf Club sits in an area impacted by protests against the Election Commission of India. Kapil suggested that, if the tournament’s needs are considered, authorities could open up better access for spectators.

“We want everyone to come and watch, but the government has its own system. We fully support them and need to follow the rules. We can’t just ignore what’s been set up,” he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Kapil Dev, President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), urged protesters to keep the route to Delhi Golf Club (DGC) clear, ensuring golfers participating in the DP World India Championship can reach the venue on time. "Indian youngsters are the future of the country and responsible citizens. I am sure the protesters will be kind enough not to obstruct the route to DGC and allow national and international golfers to reach the venue on time," said Kapil Dev. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2026

The protests have caused disruptions in Delhi, forcing changes for other events, like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which had to adjust its route and timing.

Talking about Gen Z, Kapil pointed out that young people—who have taken a leading role in recent protests—are smart and bring new ideas. Still, he believes experience matters, and it’s important for young people to listen instead of assuming they know best.

“They’re the future, and we should guide them, but they also need to hear others out,” Kapil said. He emphasized that everyone must play a part in moving the country forward and making sure things head in the right direction.

This year’s DP World India Championship has a strong lineup, including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, former world number one Rory McIlroy, and Major winners like Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, and Shane Lowry. But the protests against the Election Commission in Central Delhi led to police restrictions around the Delhi Golf Club, making it tougher for fans to attend.

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