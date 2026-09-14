What BCCI said after India women’s team refused to take Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi?

A near-identical episode had unfolded at the same venue last September when Suryakumar Yadav's men won the Asia Cup. On Sunday, Harmanpreet Kaur's side beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs.

Dubai saw a deja vu after India's record 8th Women's Asia Cup title win. The presentation was delayed as the Indian team refused to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi — also PCB chief and Pakistan's interior minister — who was left waiting on the podium before leaving abruptly.

A near-identical episode had unfolded at the same venue last September when Suryakumar Yadav's men won the Asia Cup. On Sunday, Harmanpreet Kaur's side beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs.

The presentation was delayed by nearly an hour. While Naqvi handed over the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka, India conducted a separate medal presentation on the sidelines in the presence of BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Naqvi exited the stadium soon after handing over the award to Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu. Unlike last year, though, he did not leave with the trophy.

BCCI explains why India women’s team refused to take Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later clarified that India's refusal to accept the trophy was intended to show solidarity with the men's team's stand last year.

“Our men’s team won the Asia Cup a year and a half ago. And our whole situation, since the April 2025 Pahalgam incident, changed after that. So, after that, there was pressure on us from our citizens that we shouldn’t keep any relations with our neighbouring country and not play cricket with them. But our government has a policy that we must play against every country in multinational tournaments...” Saikia told IANS after the match, as quoted by Sportstar.

“But that doesn’t mean we will follow every condition laid out for us. Our military conflict is still ongoing. One of the main leaders who is working against the interests of our country; we can’t receive the trophy from him. The Women’s team has expressed solidarity with the decision taken by the men’s team last year," he further said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Indian women's cricket refusing to accept the Women's Asia Cup trophy from ACC President and Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi, BCCI Secretary Devajit Lon Saikia says, "Not accepting the trophy is a separate matter; winning the tournament is what truly… pic.twitter.com/dMMfLerHhc — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

Saikia also said, “It doesn’t diminish the performances of our team. We have won all our matches in a one-sided manner. Women’s cricket has been growing so well in India and there’s no bigger evidence of that than this. Our whole planning is geared towards the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.”

BCCI secretary reveals India was ready to take trophy from ACC Deputy Chairman

The BCCI secretary also revealed that the Indian women's team was ready to receive the trophy from ACC Deputy Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni. However, Naqvi rejected the proposal, prompting the BCCI to pull out of the official presentation ceremony.

"We did not want to be part of the presentation in line with our previous stand from a year and a half ago (men's Asia Cup). We are yet to receive our men's Asia Cup. But we want to keep our position intact by giving respect to a lot of our people who have given their lives at the hands of some foreign mercenaries," Saikia was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"We did request that the deputy chairperson of ACC hand over the trophy but it was not accepted. So we decided that we have no other option but to not be a part of the presentation ceremony."

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated Pahalgam attack 2025

The Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, after which India's men's team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during last year's Asia Cup and did not accept the trophy from Naqvi.

The women's team later followed suit during the ODI World Cup and in subsequent tournaments.

BCCI explains conversation happened at Royal Box in Dubai

Saikia also addressed visuals of him speaking with Shukla and Naqvi in the Royal Box in Dubai.

“It’s not as if we wouldn’t meet anyone. I was sitting outside in the Royal Box from the toss until the end of the game. Everyone who came met me during the match; someone sat next to me, then Shukla came and sat with me. The person you mentioned also came and sat alongside Deputy Chairman Khalid (Khalid Al Zarooni) sahib,” Saikia said.

“That’s just a normal tradition — whenever anyone comes, we meet and talk with everyone. We tried to solve today’s situation, but our efforts were not successful. We don’t have any regrets. Our ultimate priority and ambition was not to focus on who would give the trophy. We wanted the Indian team to win and we’ve achieved that.”

“I also got the chance to give the fielding medal that’s given out after every game. The conversation that was had around that was about the Asian Games, not about whether the trophy should be taken or not.”

Meanwhile, Devajit Saikia said the BCCI will get the trophies eventually at some stage.