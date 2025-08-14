What are Arjun Tendulkar and fiancee Saaniya Chandok's educational qualifications?

Sachin Tendulkar's family is once again making the right noises thanks to reports that his son Arjun Tendulkar's engagement to Saaniya Chandok. Arjun Tendulkar, born on September 24, 1999, completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and went on to graduate from Mumbai University. Arjun plays for the Mumbai Indians IPL team. He is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who represents Goa in domestic cricket. He began his domestic career with Mumbai in the 2020/21 season, making his debut in a T20 match against Haryana.

Meanwhile, Saaniya comes from one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families and is known for keeping a low public profile. Saaniya is the founder of Mr Paws, a premium pet salon, spa, and store in Mumbai. She is a London School of Economics graduate. She completed her studies in business management at the prestigious institute. After completing her studies, she saw an opportunity in the growing pet industry in India.

Having three pet dogs of her own, she realised the need for premium pet care services in Mumbai and eventually launched Mr Paws. She is now certified as a Veterinary Technician from Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS), having completed her ABC programme.

What is Arjun Tendulkar's net worth?

Media reports suggest that 25-year-old Arjun earns Rs 10 lakh annually through domestic cricket. He has also participated in grade-level cricket in England over the years, although his earnings from those appearances are currently unknown. Arjun's reported net worth is estimated to be around Rs 22 crore, with a major portion of his income derived from the IPL.