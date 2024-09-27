West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from...

Dwayne Bravo, the West Indies cricket star, has called time on his illustrious 21-year cricket career at the age of 40 years and 10 months. The decision follows an early cut to his farewell season with Trinbago Knight Riders due to an injury in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).



Chasing a total of 141, Bravo, the record holder of most wickets in T20 cricket with 631, played his last match before leaving the field with a groin injury while trying to take a catch. This sad event brought an end to his glorious careers as a player, a player who left the field without bowling.



Bravo took to Instagram to share his feelings; he said, “Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer—it’s been an incredible journey filled with many highs and a few lows.” He also thanked the sport that formed him and his career, stating he gave his best to cricket from his tender age. Bravo retired from international cricket in 2021 and was released by the Chennai Super Kings from the Indian Premier League last year. He worked as a consultant for bowling for Chennai Super Kings and Afghanistan cricket team.



In T20 cricket Bravo has been nothing short of a world beater; he has won the CPL five times and has also won titles in other leagues around the world such as the IPL and Big Bash League. His statistics reflect his dominance: 631 wickets in T20s, and showing good results in the first-class and List A leagues.



While waving the sword of competitive cricket, Bravo aims at grooming the young talents in the game. He has agreed to take up a new position as a mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders where he plans to use all his experience to nurture young talents.