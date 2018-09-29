West Ham vs Manchester United Live, Premier League: Live streaming, time in IST and where to watch on TV in India

West Ham are hosting Manchester United in London Stadium for the matchday 18 in Premier League 2018-19 on Saturday.

United Manager Jose Mourinho dropped Alexis Sanchez from his starting XI despite the fact that the Chilean is fully fit and has travelled with the squad to London.

Sanchez has struggled for form ever since he joined Manchester United from Arsenal in January’s Transfer Window. Sanchez enjoyed a productive pre-season in the United States but has failed to translate that form into the competitive campaign and Mourinho has substituted Sanchez in his last three starts.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Fellaini, McTominay, Pogba, Matic, Martial, Lukaku.

Subs: Grant, Bailly, Darmian, Herrera, Mata, Fred, Rashford.

Here's how, when and where to watch the West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League match in India:

When is the West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League match (time in IST)?

The West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier match starts at 5.00 PM IST on September 29, Saturday. Where is the West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League match being played?

The West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League match is taking place at London Stadium.

Where to watch West Ham vs Manchester United live on TV in India?

The West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be aired live on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

Where to watch West Ham vs Manchester United live streaming in India?

The live streaming of West Ham vs Manchester United match in the English Premier League will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.