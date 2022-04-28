West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League semifinals: Live streaming, WHU vs FRK dream11, where to watch

WHU vs FRK Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, West Ham United vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Dream11 Team Player List

After an action-packed mid-week that saw Liverpool and Manchester City take command of their respective UEFA Champions League semifinal fixtures, the Europa League action returns on Thursday night.

West Ham United take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the first semifinal, while Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are up against Rangers in the second semifinal.

Talking about the match between West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt, the Premier League side suffered a 0-1 defeat to Chelsea recently, while Frankfurt have gone under the radar slightly as they drew one and lost one in the Bundesliga, after knocking out heavyweights Barcelona to reach the Europa League semis.

This is the first meeting between these two clubs in any competition but given a place in the Europa League final is at stake, one can expect a cracking encounter.

When and where to watch West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Europa League semifinal

Where and when is the West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League semifinal​ match being played?

The West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League semifinal match will be played on April 29, 2022, at the London Stadium, England.

What time does the West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League semifinal match begin?

The West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League semifinal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday (Thursday night in India).

Where to watch West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League semifinal match live in India (TV channels)?

The West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League semifinal match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League semifinal match live streaming?

The West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League semifinal match live streaming will be available online on SonyLIV app in India.

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt probable playing XI:

West Ham: Alphonse Areola, Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Arthur Masuaku, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio

Eintracht Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp, Almamy Toure, Martin Hinteregger, Makoto Hasebe, Timothy Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Ajdin Hrustic, Filip Kostic, Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Santos Borre

WHU vs FRK dream11 lineup:

Alphonse Areola, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Martin Hinteregger, Makoto Hasebe, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Daichi Kamada, Jarrod Bowen (C), Michail Antonio (VC), Rafael Santos Borre