West Ham United vs Wolves, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 05:05 PM IST

Relegation-threatened West Ham United will play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League clash. 

West Ham will be aiming to earn three points at the end of the final whistle as in the last seven games, the Hammers were on the losing side on five occasions. 

 

 

When and where to watch West Ham United vs Wolves

Where and when is the West Ham United vs Wolves Premier League match being played?

The West Ham United vs Wolves, Premier League match will be played on June 20, 2020, at London Stadium.

 

What time does the West Ham United vs Wolves, Premier League match begin?

The West Ham United vs Wolves match will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday. 

 

Where to watch West Ham United vs Wolves, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The West Ham United vs Wolves live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India. 

 

How and where to watch online West Ham United vs Wolves live streaming?

The West Ham United vs Wolves live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

 

West Ham United vs Wolves: Predicted Starting XIs 

West Ham United: Fabianski; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Soucek; Bowen, Antonio, Haller

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota.

