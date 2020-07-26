West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Live streaming, WHU v AVL Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

WHU vs AVL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, West Ham United vs Aston Villa Dream11 Team Player List, WHU Dream11 Team Player List, AVL Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, West Ham United vs Aston Villa Head to Head.

The Premier League relegation battle goes down with Aston Villa facing West Ham United on the final day of the campaign.

Dean Smith's side pulled off a victory over Arsenal to climb out of the relegation zone, but they only have a goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three.

When and where to watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Where and when is the West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match being played?

The West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played on July 26, 2020, at London Stadium.

What time does the West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match begin?

The West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League live streaming?

The West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa: Predicted Starting XIs

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Yarmolenko, Noble, Fornals; Antonio

Aston Villa: Reina; Guilbert, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish