West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Live streaming, WHU v AVL Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Centre may grant employees, pensioners 3% DA hike ahead of Navratri on this date

Meet man who quit govt job to lead Rs 43,461 crore company as CMD

Watch: Mahira Khan's husband Salim Karim calls actress 'very spiritual woman'; photo, video from wedding go viral

'Not looking to escalate situation with India, will continue to...': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau amid strained relations

'KCR wanted to join NDA, told him...': PM Modi hits out at Telangana CM in Nizamabad rally

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

7th Pay Commission: Centre may grant employees, pensioners 3% DA hike ahead of Navratri on this date

Meet man who quit govt job to lead Rs 43,461 crore company as CMD

7 Interesting facts about lions

8 Bollywood actors who are vegetarians

Pakistani celebs who dated Indian actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

Watch: Mahira Khan's husband Salim Karim calls actress 'very spiritual woman'; photo, video from wedding go viral

Vivek Agnihotri says he knew The Vaccine War wouldn't match The Kashmir Files' success: 'It doesn't have the politics'

HomeSports

Sports

West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Live streaming, WHU v AVL Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

WHU vs AVL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, West Ham United vs Aston Villa Dream11 Team Player List, WHU Dream11 Team Player List, AVL Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, West Ham United vs Aston Villa Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 07:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Premier League relegation battle goes down with Aston Villa facing West Ham United on the final day of the campaign.

Dean Smith's side pulled off a victory over Arsenal to climb out of the relegation zone, but they only have a goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three.

 

 

When and where to watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Where and when is the West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match being played?

The West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played on July 26, 2020, at London Stadium.

 

What time does the West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match begin?

The West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

 

How and where to watch online West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League live streaming?

The West Ham United vs Aston Villa, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

 

West Ham United vs Aston Villa: Predicted Starting XIs 

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Yarmolenko, Noble, Fornals; Antonio

Aston Villa: Reina; Guilbert, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kumar Sanu says all singers today 'sing in the same way, they have no individuality'

Content creators Ruhee Dosani, others face mysterious disruptions that are somehow linked to Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas

Pakistani comedian Shakeel Siddiqui says he was offered Indian citizenship but he rejected: 'Maine kaha nahi yaar'

Irfan Pathan predicts this Indian bowler to be highest wicket taker in World Cup 2023, it's not Siraj, Bumrah

Meet DU alumnus, who heads Ratan Tata's real estate company as MD, CEO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE