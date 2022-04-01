West Ham footballer Manuel Lanzini miraculously survives car crash after his Rs 70 lakh Mercedes flips

Premier League side West Ham and Argentina's star footballer Manuel Lanzini miraculously survived a car crash on Thursday afternoon. The footballer was en route to report to West Ham's training base in Rush Green complex in east London, when his car reportedly flipped after hitting a tree.

Lanzini who was returning from international duty was being driven by a chauffeur in a Rs 70 lakh Mercedes, V-Class model, which even had the club's number plate appeared to have lost control and flipped to its side, with onlookers fearing the worst.

Miraculously though, Lanzini escaped unhurt from the car crash, as firefighters and medics rushed to the scene. The Argentine international footballer didn't sustain any injuries, and he was not rushed to the hospital, instead, he was taken to West Ham's training base where he was checked for any injuries, but none were to be found.

Manuel Lanzini of Argentina and West Ham was in a "dramatic car crash". He miraculously walked out of it unhurt. He was being driven back to the training ground after having arrived in the UK from Argentina. This via the Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/HTNCEG4ey6 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 31, 2022

Manuel Lanzini was called up for Argentina's World Cup qualifiers versus Venezuela and Ecuador, but the 29-year-old didn't feature for his country and was returning to his club when the incident happened.

Much to the relief of Lanzini and his family, the star footballer is fit and fine and should be available for West Ham's next game in the Premier League against Everton on Sunday.

As per reports in England, a statement from the Metropolitan police read, "Officers attended and it was reported that a car had left the westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree."

Manuel Lanzini of West Ham has posted an update on his Instagram after being in a car accident on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/zdxlOHGzHH April 1, 2022

Lanzini and his West Ham teammates are currently preparing for the all-important Europa League quarter-final clash next week, a match that Lanzini will miss through suspension.

For the unversed, the Argentine playmaker had joined West Ham from Al Jazira Club in 2015-16 on a loan initially, before making the switch permanent. He has played for the Hammers 193 times since, amassing a tally of 28 goals.