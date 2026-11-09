Were coaches afraid of Virat Kohli? Former India coach makes big revelations; details here

Ten Doeschate waited for the right moment to discuss Kohli repeated dismissals outside off stump, and Kohli welcomed the talk.

Former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate says talking to Virat Kohli about his batting is not easy, as Kohli kept getting out the same way in Australia, driving balls outside off stump and nicking them behind.

Coaches are afraid to intervene

Ten Doeschate stated on the talkSPORT Cricket podcast that many coaches today are reluctant to intervene. He believes that players now have greater influence and coaches worry that they will be perceived as meddling or merely attempting to defend their position.

"I think a lot of coaches are afraid to make interventions because it can be seen that you are, you know, trying to justify your job, or you're interfering, or just saying things for the sake of saying it," Ten Doeschate said." You've got to strike the balance of making an intervention that's going to help the player, or confusing them."

He did not want to remain silent because he was afraid of a player's response. In the fourth Test, he finally made contact with Kohli. He claimed that Kohli was amazing about it and genuinely wanted a conversation. "I never want to be a coach who is scared of an opinion of someone else for stepping in, for saying the right thing. I actually was just telling a really great story about Virat and the troubles he had in Australia with driving the ball and nicking off. Eventually, in the fourth Test, I went to intervene and chat to him. And he was brilliant about it! And he actually wanted someone to chat to him," he said.

However, it might be risky for a coach to criticise a player like Kohli. Timing and word choice are crucial."But my sense is, for a coach to go to a player like Virat Kohli and intervene and almost call them out on what's happening can be dangerous for you as a coach. And I think getting the wording right around that and how you deliver it is so important."The way the power shift has moved towards the players in the modern era does mean that a lot of coaches are scared to bring up topics or at least get talking about it."

A discussion, not a lecture

For Ten Doeschate, good coaching is about understanding a player and making small tweaks, not forcing change, which is why his talk with Kohli became a discussion, not a lecture. "You don't have to agree. You might say, 'I want to drive on the up for these reasons,' and that's actually what happened with Virat. He really explained why he wanted to play in the way he played, and then you can tweak around that," Ten Doeschate revealed." There's always a risk that you sort of unsettle his frame of mind. You know, he might be in a really good place, and now you say, 'You know, I've noticed when you're pulling, you're just taking your eye off the ball.' Technically, you might want him to watch the ball a little bit longer, but now all of a sudden he's thinking about pulling, and he's got to go out and face Mitchell Starc. So that's not the time to do it," he said.

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He waited for the right moment

After thinking about it for a long time, Ten Doeschate waited for a rain break to raise it in a calm, non-confrontational way, which led to a great discussion, and though it did not change the result, he calls it a key lesson: if you can deliver a tough message to Kohli, you can deliver it to anyone.