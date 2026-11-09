FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Priyanka Chopra gets brutally trolled for 'eating non-veg' on Diwali, netizens ask 'aise time pe prawns kon khata hai?'

Priyanka Chopra gets brutally trolled for 'eating non-veg' on Diwali

Diwali in Delhi: Pollution levels cross 66 times WHO limit in some areas despite firecracker ban

Diwali in Delhi: Pollution levels cross 66 times WHO limit in some areas

AQI Crosses 3,000 In Delhi? AAP accuses Delhi govt of fudging with pollution data to hide truth

AQI Crosses 3,000 In Delhi? AAP accuses Delhi govt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Were coaches afraid of Virat Kohli? Former India coach makes big revelations; details here

Ten Doeschate waited for the right moment to discuss Kohli repeated dismissals outside off stump, and Kohli welcomed the talk.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 02:56 PM IST

Were coaches afraid of Virat Kohli? Former India coach makes big revelations; details here
Were coaches afraid of Virat Kohli?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate says talking to Virat Kohli about his batting is not easy, as Kohli kept getting out the same way in Australia, driving balls outside off stump and nicking them behind.

Coaches are afraid to intervene

Ten Doeschate stated on the talkSPORT Cricket podcast that many coaches today are reluctant to intervene. He believes that players now have greater influence and coaches worry that they will be perceived as meddling or merely attempting to defend their position. 

"I think a lot of coaches are afraid to make interventions because it can be seen that you are, you know, trying to justify your job, or you're interfering, or just saying things for the sake of saying it," Ten Doeschate said." You've got to strike the balance of making an intervention that's going to help the player, or confusing them."

He did not want to remain silent because he was afraid of a player's response. In the fourth Test, he finally made contact with Kohli. He claimed that Kohli was amazing about it and genuinely wanted a conversation. "I never want to be a coach who is scared of an opinion of someone else for stepping in, for saying the right thing. I actually was just telling a really great story about Virat and the troubles he had in Australia with driving the ball and nicking off. Eventually, in the fourth Test, I went to intervene and chat to him. And he was brilliant about it! And he actually wanted someone to chat to him," he said.

However, it might be risky for a coach to criticise a player like Kohli. Timing and word choice are crucial."But my sense is, for a coach to go to a player like Virat Kohli and intervene and almost call them out on what's happening can be dangerous for you as a coach. And I think getting the wording right around that and how you deliver it is so important."The way the power shift has moved towards the players in the modern era does mean that a lot of coaches are scared to bring up topics or at least get talking about it."

A discussion, not a lecture

For Ten Doeschate, good coaching is about understanding a player and making small tweaks, not forcing change, which is why his talk with Kohli became a discussion, not a lecture. "You don't have to agree. You might say, 'I want to drive on the up for these reasons,' and that's actually what happened with Virat. He really explained why he wanted to play in the way he played, and then you can tweak around that," Ten Doeschate revealed." There's always a risk that you sort of unsettle his frame of mind. You know, he might be in a really good place, and now you say, 'You know, I've noticed when you're pulling, you're just taking your eye off the ball.' Technically, you might want him to watch the ball a little bit longer, but now all of a sudden he's thinking about pulling, and he's got to go out and face Mitchell Starc. So that's not the time to do it," he said.

Also read: AQI Crosses 3,000 In Delhi? AAP accuses Delhi govt of fudging with pollution data to hide truth

He waited for the right moment

After thinking about it for a long time, Ten Doeschate waited for a rain break to raise it in a calm, non-confrontational way, which led to a great discussion, and though it did not change the result, he calls it a key lesson: if you can deliver a tough message to Kohli, you can deliver it to anyone.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Priyanka Chopra gets brutally trolled for 'eating non-veg' on Diwali, netizens ask 'aise time pe prawns kon khata hai?'
Priyanka Chopra gets brutally trolled for 'eating non-veg' on Diwali
Kavya Maran Wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi head to Greece to attend SHR owner, Anirudh's marriage ceremony
Kavya Maran Wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi head to Greece
Were coaches afraid of Virat Kohli? Former India coach makes big revelations; details here
Were coaches afraid of Virat Kohli? Former India coach makes big revelations
Delhi AQI at 370, 1,000 or even 2,000 after Diwali? Why pollution readings show wildly different numbers
Delhi AQI After Diwali:Why do pollution readings show wildly different numbers?
Ramayana box office prediction Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film CREATES history, beats Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2; will cross Rs 600 crore
Ramayana BO prediction Day 5: Ranbir's film CREATES history, to earn 600 crore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement