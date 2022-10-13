Search icon
'Went for the risky move and it backfired': Mumbai Indian players goes for the 'Atrangi' move in Jenga

Aswin Murugan and Sanjay Yadav were seen playing Jenga game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

Image Source: Twiiter @mipaltan

Players from the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise were seen having some great fun recently. The franchise shared the fun video on their official social media handles with the caption:

'Went for the risky move & it backfired'

In the clip, Aswin Murugan and Sanjay Yadav were seen playing Jenga game and as Sanjay tried to move the block the entire tower fell down.


