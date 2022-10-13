'Went for the risky move and it backfired': Mumbai Indian players goes for the 'Atrangi' move in Jenga

Players from the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise were seen having some great fun recently. The franchise shared the fun video on their official social media handles with the caption:
'Went for the risky move & it backfired'
Went for the risky move & it backfired
Tag that friend who always goes for the अत्रंगी move in Jenga #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @AshwinMurugan8 MI TV pic.twitter.com/8sCfxbxwrm— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 13, 2022
In the clip, Aswin Murugan and Sanjay Yadav were seen playing Jenga game and as Sanjay tried to move the block the entire tower fell down.
READ| Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on BCCI exit, says ‘One does not become Narendra Modi...'