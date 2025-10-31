'Well done, Team India!': Ro-Ko heaps praise on Women in Blue for semifinal win against Australia

India’s Women in Blue stunned seven-time champions Australia by five wickets in the ODI World Cup semifinal, led by Jemimah Rodrigues’ 127. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma praised the team. India will face South Africa in the final, chasing their maiden Women’s World Cup title.

In a thrilling semifinal clash at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, India’s Women in Blue produced a historic performance to defeat seven-time champions Australia by five wickets, booking their place in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Final for only the third time. Their previous appearances in the final were in 2005 and 2017, finishing as runners-up to Australia and England, respectively.

Jemimah Rodrigues leading the pack

The chase was led by Jemimah Rodrigues, who starred with a masterful 127 off 134 balls under immense pressure, guiding India to a record 341/5. This score is now the second-highest in Women’s ODI history for a successful run chase, after India’s own 369 against Australia last month. Remarkably, this marks the first time in ODI World Cup history, men’s or women’s, that a 300-plus total has been successfully chased in a knockout game. The previous highest was New Zealand’s 298 against South Africa in the 2015 Men’s World Cup semifinal.

RO-KO applause for the team

The victory drew widespread praise from Indian cricket icons. Former captain Virat Kohli lauded the team on X, calling their effort a 'true display of resilience, belief, and passion.' Kohli specifically highlighted Rodrigues’ stellar innings as a match-defining performance.

What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 31, 2025

Rohit Sharma also joined the chorus of appreciation, taking to Instagram to cheer for the team. 'Well Done Team India, ' he wrote, adding to the celebrations across social media.

Team to face South Africa in World Cup finals

As hosts, India is now preparing to face South Africa in the final on Sunday. South Africa will be appearing in a Women’s World Cup final for the first time, ensuring that this edition will crown a maiden champion. Riding high on confidence from their semifinal triumph, India will aim to finally lift the coveted trophy and claim their first Women’s World Cup title.