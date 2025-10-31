FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sports

SPORTS

'Well done, Team India!': Ro-Ko heaps praise on Women in Blue for semifinal win against Australia

India’s Women in Blue stunned seven-time champions Australia by five wickets in the ODI World Cup semifinal, led by Jemimah Rodrigues’ 127. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma praised the team. India will face South Africa in the final, chasing their maiden Women’s World Cup title.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 02:53 PM IST

'Well done, Team India!': Ro-Ko heaps praise on Women in Blue for semifinal win against Australia
In a thrilling semifinal clash at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, India’s Women in Blue produced a historic performance to defeat seven-time champions Australia by five wickets, booking their place in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Final for only the third time. Their previous appearances in the final were in 2005 and 2017, finishing as runners-up to Australia and England, respectively.

Jemimah Rodrigues leading the pack

The chase was led by Jemimah Rodrigues, who starred with a masterful 127 off 134 balls under immense pressure, guiding India to a record 341/5. This score is now the second-highest in Women’s ODI history for a successful run chase, after India’s own 369 against Australia last month. Remarkably, this marks the first time in ODI World Cup history, men’s or women’s, that a 300-plus total has been successfully chased in a knockout game. The previous highest was New Zealand’s 298 against South Africa in the 2015 Men’s World Cup semifinal.

RO-KO applause for the team 

The victory drew widespread praise from Indian cricket icons. Former captain Virat Kohli lauded the team on X, calling their effort a 'true display of resilience, belief, and passion.' Kohli specifically highlighted Rodrigues’ stellar innings as a match-defining performance.

Rohit Sharma also joined the chorus of appreciation, taking to Instagram to cheer for the team. 'Well Done Team India, ' he wrote, adding to the celebrations across social media.

Untitled-design-2025-10-31-T142550-388

Team to face South Africa in World Cup finals

As hosts, India is now preparing to face South Africa in the final on Sunday. South Africa will be appearing in a Women’s World Cup final for the first time, ensuring that this edition will crown a maiden champion. Riding high on confidence from their semifinal triumph, India will aim to finally lift the coveted trophy and claim their first Women’s World Cup title.

