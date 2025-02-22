Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker expresses confidence and support for Team India ahead of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match, wishing them success.

In a recent interview, Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker expressed her excitement and support for Team India ahead of the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. With the match drawing attention from sports enthusiasts across the globe, Bhaker shared her confidence in the Indian team’s potential, stating that she is hopeful for a strong performance.

When asked about the upcoming clash, Bhaker enthusiastically said, "We will cheer for team India," highlighting the spirit of unity and patriotism that resonates within the country, especially during major sporting events. The shooter, known for her calm and focused demeanor, expressed confidence that the Indian team will perform admirably. Her words, "I am hopeful that team India will perform very well," reflected her belief in the skill and determination of the athletes representing India on the global stage.

As one of India's celebrated athletes, Manu Bhaker has always been a source of inspiration for many, not only for her achievements in shooting but also for her encouraging words when it comes to supporting fellow Indian athletes. She ended her interview with a warm message: "All the best team India," reiterating her strong faith in their capabilities and wishing them success in the Champions Trophy.

The interview captured the enthusiasm of the nation, as fans like Bhaker eagerly await the showdown between the two cricketing giants.