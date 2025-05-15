Neeraj Chopra was inquired about his relationship with Arshad Nadeem, the current Olympic champion in javelin throw from Pakistan.

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the Doha Diamond League on May 16, 2025. This event marks Chopra's first competition of the season as he continues his pursuit of surpassing the elusive 90-meter mark. In the lead-up to the event, Chopra was asked about his relationship with current Olympic champion and Pakistani javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem.

In his response, Chopra clarified that he and Nadeem have never been close friends. He also noted that the ongoing cross-border tensions are likely to further impact their relationship.

"First, we were never really close friends or something. And things won't be the same after this (referring to the recent Indo-Pak tensions) but if someone talks to me respectfully I reciprocate the respect," Chopra told reporters in Doha.

"Yes, as an athlete we have to talk, I have some good friends from the athlete community from all round the world, not only in javelin throw, but also other events. If somebody talks to me respectfully, I will also talk to him with full respect. Javelin is a very small community and everyone is competing for their country and everyone wants to give their best," he added.

Chopra encountered significant online harassment, which extended to his family, following the invitation extended to Arshad to participate in the now-postponed NC Classic in Bengaluru—a tournament established in his honor. In response to this unacceptable backlash, Chopra expressed profound disappointment at the questioning of his and his family's integrity in abusive social media posts. He clarified in his statement that the invitations for the NC Classic were issued just one day prior to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the loss of 25 tourists and one local resident.

