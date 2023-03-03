'We're waiting for you': Gunmen threaten Lionel Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket

File Photo

Gunmen issued a menacing warning to Lionel Messi on Thursday and opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in his hometown of Rosario, according to police reports. This shocking incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving Messi and his family feeling deeply unsettled.

Nobody was harmed in the pre-dawn assault, leaving the motive behind the attack on the Argentinian superstar and the grocery store owned by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo's family shrouded in mystery.

Police said two men on a motorcycle fired at least a dozen shots into the supermarket in the early hours, and left a message on a piece of cardboard that read, “Messi, we’re waiting for you. [Rosario mayor Pablo] Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you.”

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to victory at last year's World Cup, has yet to comment on the incident. The world-renowned footballer, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and spends much of his time abroad, still finds time to visit his hometown of Rosario, where he owns a home in the suburb of Funes.

In Rosario, Prosecutor Federico Rébola stated that authorities were reviewing security camera footage and that the investigation was still in its early stages. He further noted that this was the first time Messi's in-laws had ever been subjected to such a threat.

The attack quickly garnered attention from both local and international media, sparking a political discussion. Rosario has become one of the most perilous cities in Argentina, with a staggering 280 murders in 2022, according to Argentina's former security secretary, Eugenio Burzaco. This alarming statistic has caused widespread alarm and has prompted the government to take action to address the issue.

Security Minister Aníbal Fernandez informed local press that the government is collaborating with more than 3,500 security personnel in Rosario to attempt to "turn around" the insecurity situation in the area. He emphasized the importance of this effort, noting that it is essential to ensure the safety of the citizens of Rosario.

READ| IPL 2023: CSK captain MS Dhoni lands in Chennai, receives grand welcome from fans at airport - Watch