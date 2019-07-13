We must learn from mistakes made during first match, says Sunil Chhetri

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Friday asked his national team-mates to learn from the mistakes they made during the previous games and try not to repeat the same ones in their must-win game vs North Korea in the Intercontinental Cup.

The record goalscorer scored a brace during India's 2-4 loss in the opening match against Tajikistan on July 7.

"We need to learn from all the mistakes in the Tajikistan game and try to rectify them as much as possible. Individually, as well as collectively, we are all working hard on that. The most important thing is to keep calm and put your head down and work," Chhetri said.

"No one else is going to help you, which means we have to pick ourselves up and give a good account of ourselves against DPR Korea to churn out a positive result," he said at the post-match press conference.

Sunil then went on to add how the team was "enjoying" the new possession-based style of football injected by head coach Igor Stimac.

Also read Sunil Chhetri named AIFF Player of Year for sixth time

"The majority of our focus is on keeping the ball. There are a lot of movements and players asking for the ball. Of course, at times, we have to put safety first and we cannot be passing in defence all the time needlessly," he said.

"Eventually, whether it works or not, only time will tell, but I can say that I am enjoying this style and all the players are enjoying as well. The more we are in sync with the coach, it is better for us and we will back him in all his plans for the team," the captain added.

Igor Stimac stated that the Intercontinental Cup was a stepping stone in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers that begin in September.

"The level of opposition is really good. I don't remember the last time we played five countries of this quality together. We might lose some and might win some but these are the games you want to target," Chhetri said.

"Unless you play these teams, you never know where you stand. We'll certainly be stronger after these games and they are important if we want to go to the next level."

"The two games in Thailand and three here have been really crucial. We are understanding what the coach wants from us exactly and this tournament is a progression where he is still looking for first 18-23 set of players," he said.