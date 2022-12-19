'We'll be back': Kylian Mbappe's post after FIFA World Cup final defeat, Ranveer Singh calls him 'warrior'

Kylian Mbappe called 'warrior' by Ranveer Singh

Kylian Mbappe became only the second player in the history of FIFA World Cup to score a hat trick in the final, but in the end, it didn't prove to be enough as France lost the summit clash of FIFA World Cup 2022 to Argentina on penalties.

After the final, Mbappe shared a short message on Instagram, while Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who along with his wife Deepika Padukone also attended the final deemed the hattrick hero a 'warrior'.

Messi scored a penalty in the first half, followed by an Angel Di Maria goal which meant Argentina led 2-0 at half time and the scoreline remained the same until the 80th minute when Mbappe changed everything partly with his skills, and partly through some luck.

France were awarded a penalty 10 minutes before the end of regulation time and Mbappe duly dispatched the spot-kick, and then just 90 seconds later he volleyed home the equaliser from close range to put France back at level pegging. A goal from Messi deep into added time had France on the verge of elimination but another penalty came their way and Mbappe scored again, thus taking the contest to penalties.

While the 23-year-old scored his penalty, but Kingsley Coman had his penalty saved while Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide as France lost the shootout 4-2. After the match, Mbappe did win the golden boot having scored 8 goals in the tournament, but he appeared gutted while collecting the prize.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward took to Instagram to write a short message as he shared a picture of himself with his golden boot.

"We'll be back," wrote Kylian Mbappe, while Ranveer Singh commented, "You are a warrior, Kylian it’s your time now."

After the match, Mbappe was visibly frustrated as he appeared to shrug off French President Emmanuel Macron who came onto the field to console the youngster, while he was also mocked by Emiliano Martinez as Argentina celebrated their World Cup win in their dressing room.