'We knew how to suffer': Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina's gruelling win over Cabo Verde

Lionel Messi praised Argentina's resilience after the defending champions survived a spirited challenge from Cabo Verde to win 3-2 after extra time and advance to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Argentina withstood a strong struggle against Cabo Verde to clinch their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a dramatic extra-time triumph. Before finally securing their advancement, the reigning champions were tested to the breaking point.

Messi hails team's fighting spirit

In an Instagram post following the game, Argentina's captain Lionel Messi commended the team's tenacity, stating that they anticipated a challenging match and had remarkable fortitude to overcome it. 'We knew it was going to be difficult, but we knew how to suffer and pull it off. We keep going,' Messi wrote. Leading from the front, the Argentina captain helped the reigning champions secure their spot in the Round of 16 by scoring the first goal and then setting up the corner that led to the game-winning own goal.

Cabo Verde pushes champions to the brink

In the 29th minute, Messi scored with a shot into the net after stopping a diagonal pass from Lisandro Martínez, giving Argentina the lead and positioning him as the top scorer with eight goals. Cabo Verde's Deroy Duarte, assisted by Ryan Mendes, scored their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal, inspiring a strong second-half comeback. Goalkeeper Vozinha made several impressive saves to frustrate Argentina and extend the match into extra time.

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Argentina secured victory against Cabo Verde after Lisandro Martínez and Sidny Lopes Cabral exchanged goals. The match-winning moment occurred in the 111th minute when Cristian Romero's header, following a corner from Messi, deflected off Diney Borges for an own goal. Emiliano Martínez's critical save from Lopes Cabral's free-kick late in the match kept Argentina ahead, while Cabo Verde's brave performance garnered praise.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/