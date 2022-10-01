We hear you: Wrestling superstar Triple H responds to WWE fans in India posting 'Search For Merch' on Twitter

Image Source: wwe.com/ Twitter @TripleH

WWE has a large fan base in India and is one of the most popular sports in the nation. The statistics show that Indians are extremely enthusiastic about WWE. Wrestlemania 38, which took place in April, was seen by more than 50 million people. Many admirers tune in to the weekly shows, which have been broadcasting live throughout the country for several years.

The Rock, Stone Cold, The Undertaker, Triple H, and John Cena are among the superstars who are well-known in India. WWE has made several trips to India, and superstars have performed in front of the WWE Universe India.

A fan recently took to Twitter with such a unique request for Triple H. The WWE's Chief Content Officer responded to the fan's tweet, writing that he is hearing from the Indian WWE Universe.

"Dear @TripleH, You've said this in many interviews that you want to expand in India. And here we truly passionated fans don't even get the official merch. We want to feel it, We want authentic merchandise. Do something. @WWE @WWEIndia @WWEShop @StephMcMahon #SearchForMerch #IWF," the fan wrote.

The tweet received a response from the WWE legend, who stated that WWE had heard the fan's plea.



What WWE does next for Indian fans remains to be seen. There is no word about the corporation traveling to India. WWE visits Saudi Arabia twice a year, and the corporation recently presented Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom.

WWE has also held live events in the United Kingdom and has been visiting Canada often since the beginning of the year.

WWE's next premium live event, Extreme Rules, will take place on October 8. The program has not advertised Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The event will include Seth Rollins, Edge, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Gunther, Sheamus, and many other renowned superstars.



