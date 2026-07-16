'We dug deep': Lionel Messi hails Argentina's fighting spirit after reaching FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Lionel Messi celebrated Argentina's hard-fought World Cup semifinal victory praising his teammates for their resilience and determination. The captain said La Albiceleste "dug deep" to produce another outstanding performance, securing a place in the final and moving one step closer to another title.

Lionel Messi, Argentina’s captain, celebrated a hard-fought 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semifinal and praised his team’s grit as they booked their spot in the final. After the game, Messi took to Instagram to thank Argentina’s fans for sticking with the team and applauded his teammates for never giving up.

“WE’RE IN THE FINAL!!!!! We dug deep once again to put in another great performance. A huge thank you to everyone who believed in this group!!! Let’s go Argentina!!!!” he wrote.

Argentina, the reigning champions will now face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19. England’s run ended just short as they missed out on their first final in over half a century—they’ll meet France in the third-place match instead.

England opened the scoring in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon, who tucked away Morgan Rogers’ cross after a tight first half with few real chances. But after falling behind, Argentina cranked up the pressure. Jordan Pickford, England’s keeper, made several key saves, and Alexis Mac Allister rattled the post. The breakthrough finally came in the 85th minute—Enzo Fernandez finished from a Messi setup to bring Argentina level.

Then, deep in stoppage time, Messi whipped in a cross for Lautaro Martinez, whose header sealed the comeback and sent Argentina into another final.

This tournament hasn’t been without drama for Argentina. Refereeing decisions have sparked controversy, with many accusing officials of favoring Messi’s side. Messi wasn’t having any of it. “It hurts whoever it hurts… We’ve been the best for the last four years, whether people like it or not, no matter what they say. Once again, we’re among the two best in the world, and that shows that everything we’ve done isn’t by chance and nobody gave us anything. Reaching two consecutive World Cup finals is something few achieve, and this group did it,” he told TyC Sports, firing back at critics.

He didn’t stop there. “If we had lost to England, people would have come out and talked nonsense, but we didn’t give them that chance. We knew we were the better team, but anything can happen in games like this, where so much is on the line and history gets made,” he added.

Messi also took a moment to honor Diego Maradona, remembering the legendary figure who starred against England in a classic World Cup bout four decades ago. “Without a doubt, Diego is enjoying this immensely from above. Today was very special for him. To give him this joy and let him celebrate with us from up there—it’s a gift for him too,” Messi said.

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