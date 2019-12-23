'We did something magical tonight': Lazio stun Juventus 3-1 to win Italian Super Cup for fifth time

Lazio stun Juventus 3-1 to lift the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time on Sunday in the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh.

The Roman side are also the only team to have defeated Juve in Serie A this season with the same scoreline.

“We did something magical tonight,” said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, according to AFP.

Paulo Dybala had levelled the score just before the break after a shot from Cristiano Ronaldo. However, despite the attacking side consisting of Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, it was Lazio who gave Juve a shock.

Senad Lulic restored Lazio’s advantage in the 73rd minute with an impressive volley and Danilo Cataldi added a third in the fourth minute of stoppage time from a free-kick.

“We did something magical – to beat Juve twice in two weeks is incredible,” Inzaghi told Rai Sport.

“I think this was another deserved victory for a strong team that always believed in our ideas.”

Juve manager Maurizio Sarri told fans after the final match, “We are sorry we lost a trophy, but we still have many competitions at stake in the next five months.

“There is anger but crying over it does not solve the problems.”

Juventus will now look to defend their Serie A title as they are currently level at the top of the table with Inter Milan.