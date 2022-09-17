'We're loving the theories': Gujarat Titans after announcing Shubhman Gill's sudden exit

Shubhman Gill (File Photo)

Shubman Gill and the Gujarat Titans appear to be pulling pranks on everyone. Earlier, GT deceived everyone with a tweet that read, "It was a journey to remember. Shubman Gill, we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors."

It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill!#AavaDe — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) September 17, 2022

Gill as well responded to the tweet with a heart emoji and retweeted the post. Gill also shared a screengrab of the conversation on his Instagram story. This led to the fans speculating about Gill leaving the franchise after just one season.

However, the franchise after some time, came up with yet another tweet stating that it isn't what everyone is thinking it to be.

"Twitterverse, Gill will always be a part of our. P.S.: It’s not what you think, but we’re loving the theories. Keep it going," wrote GT on Twitter.

Twitterverse, Gill will always be a part of our



P.S.: It’s not what you think, but we’re loving the theories. Keep it going! September 17, 2022



Gujarat Titans retained Shubman Gill for Rs 8 Crore ahead of IPL 2022. Gill was one of the top names in Kolkata Knight Riders but they could not retain him.

Although shaky in the beginning, Shubman hit form in the middle stages of the tournament, scoring 483 runs in 16 games including four fifties. He also got his highest score of 96. He drastically improved his strike rate too at 132.33.

READ| BCCI lists Ravichandran Ashwin's achievements as the Indian off-spinner turns 36