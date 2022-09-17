Search icon
'We're loving the theories': Gujarat Titans after announcing Shubhman Gill's sudden exit

Shubman Gill was speculated to leave Gujarat Titans after a cryptic tweet by the franchise went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

'We're loving the theories': Gujarat Titans after announcing Shubhman Gill's sudden exit
Shubhman Gill (File Photo)

Shubman Gill and the Gujarat Titans appear to be pulling pranks on everyone. Earlier, GT deceived everyone with a tweet that read, "It was a journey to remember. Shubman Gill, we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors."

Gill as well responded to the tweet with a heart emoji and retweeted the post. Gill also shared a screengrab of the conversation on his Instagram story. This led to the fans speculating about Gill leaving the franchise after just one season.

However, the franchise after some time, came up with yet another tweet stating that it isn't what everyone is thinking it to be. 

"Twitterverse, Gill will always be a part of our. P.S.: It’s not what you think, but we’re loving the theories. Keep it going," wrote GT on Twitter. 

 


Gujarat Titans retained Shubman Gill for Rs 8 Crore ahead of IPL 2022. Gill was one of the top names in Kolkata Knight Riders but they could not retain him.

Although shaky in the beginning, Shubman hit form in the middle stages of the tournament, scoring 483 runs in 16 games including four fifties. He also got his highest score of 96. He drastically improved his strike rate too at 132.33.

