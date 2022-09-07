'We're a quality team, don't lack anything': Rohit Sharma after India's 2nd straight loss in Asia Cup 2022

SL defeated India by 6 wickets in Match 3 of the Super 4 Asia Cup 2022



With their second consecutive defeat at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, India's chances of reaching the final have shrunk. They must now not only win their third and final Super Four match, but also hope for favorable results in other matchups.

India struggled to get off to a solid start with the bat in the Powerplay, losing both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli early. Batting has been a cause for concern throughout the competition, with the squad unable to get off to a decent start while also failing to close off the innings.

In the post-match news conference, Rohit said "We didn't get as many runs as we wanted to in the first six overs because we lost wickets. We should have taken advantage of the momentum that followed".

"With the bat, we couldn't finish the game correctly." In the team meeting, we discussed how well we had handled ourselves in close matches. These things occur. We were 10 or 12 runs short, but we still scored well". he added.

Rohit Sharma in a press conference after losing from Sri Lanka: 'There's nothing missing, we have a quality team' (To ESPNCricinfo) pic.twitter.com/g6b9MKj1Gn — IPLnCricket | Everything 'Cricket' & #IPL2023 (@IPLnCricket) September 7, 2022

He continued," yes we did not qualify for the T20 World Cup (semis), and here in Asia Cup we have lost two games and currently it is a challenge for us in ICC tournaments, but I don’t think we have to think too that much about that. Of course, the pressure is there and our job is to handle that pressure."

READ| Buvneshwar Kumar has won many matches for Indian team in the past so no need to judge him after two games: Rohit Sharma

When India captain Rohit Sharma was asked where’s the team missing out, he replied, “Kami kahi nahi hai (We don’t lack in anything), there is quality in the team."

“We have won so many games but yes somewhere in tournaments like this this when you have different is oppositions and you play different oppositions the pressure is different," he added.

Rohit also spoke about why he chose Pant over Karthik. "He was out because we needed a left-handed batter to bat in the center. He is not out because of bad form; we needed a left-handed batsman to bat in the middle and relieve some of the pressure on our batsmen who are playing with that left-hander."

"We are 90 per cent settled, only a few changes will happen. We don't have any shortcomings. There is quality in the team. There is more pressure in multi-nation series as compared to bilateral series. We have discussed this. it's unfortunate that we couldn't get past the group stages of the T20 World Cup and now we lost two matches in the Asia Cup Super Four," Rohit spoke about the setup of his side heading into the showpiece event in Australia.

READ| Sachin Tendulkar backs Arshdeep Singh, says we should keep sports free from personal attacks