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WCPL 2026: Four Indian players get overseas opportunity, check who made the cut

Four Indian players including Pooja Vastrakar will play in WCPL 2026 featuring 19 overseas stars and new team Jamaica Empress.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 02:17 PM IST

WCPL 2026: Four Indian players get overseas opportunity, check who made the cut
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Four Indian players will feature in WCPL 2026. The tournament will enter its fifth edition with four teams and 19 overseas players confirmed. New franchise Jamaica Empress will make its debut this season, joining Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Pooja Vastrakar returns, Meg Lanning to debut

India's Pooja Vastrakar will return to official T20 cricket in the WCPL 2026 after being sidelined due to injury since October 2024. She recently participated in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League and will join Barbados Tridents, alongside fellow Indian Kiran Navgire, both making their WCPL debuts. The team has also signed New Zealand's Suzie Bates and Maddy Green, with Green also set to debut and Bates returning to the franchise.

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will feature Indian players Shikha Pandey and debutant Yastika Bhatia, alongside South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Australians Laura Harris and Madeline Penna. Guyana Amazon Warriors have recruited four overseas players, including Shabnim Ismail and Erin Burns from Australia, as well as South Africans Chloe Tryon, Tazmin Brits and Nadine de Klerk, with Ismail and Burns returning after a season off. New team Jamaica Empress has signed former Australia captain Meg Lanning, 34, and 22-year-old Pakistan leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah, both making their WCPL debut. The squad features players from five countries, with only Ireland's Amy Hunter having prior WCPL experience.

Also read: Why Sarfaraz Ahmed says he has ‘no knowledge’ of Imran Khan sons’ interview

Team-wise overseas players for WCPL 2026

  • Along with Indians Pooja Vastrakar and Kiran Navgire, the Barbados Tridents have signed two New Zealanders, Suzie Bates and Maddy Green.
  • Chloe Tryon, Tazmin Brits and Nadine de Klerk from South Africa, along with Shabnim Ismail and Erin Burns from Australia, will be part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
  • The new team, Jamaica Empress, has signed Meg Lanning from Australia, Amy Hunter from Ireland, Nonkululeko Mlaba from South Africa, Syeda Aroob Shah from Pakistan and Rosemary Mair from New Zealand.
  • The Trinbago Knight Riders have added Yastika Bhatia from India, Marizanne Kapp from South Africa, Laura Harris and Madeline Penna from Australia, and kept Shikha Pandey.
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