Watford vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Watford welcome Aston Villa in the Premier League. The two sides are inside the relegation zone.

Watford are currently 19th on the table with 13 points and are five points behind 18th-placed Villa.

When and where to watch Watford vs Aston Villa

Where and when is the Watford vs Aston Villa Premier League match being played?

The Watford vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played on December 28, 2019, at Vicarage Road.

What time does the Watford vs Aston Villa, Premier League match begin?

The Watford vs Aston Villa match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Watford vs Aston Villa, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Watford vs Aston Villa live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Watford vs Aston Villa live streaming?

The Watford vs Aston Villa live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Watford vs Aston Villa: Predicted Starting XIs

Watford: Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Kiko; Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes; Pereyra, Deeney, Deulofeu

Aston Villa: Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Hause, Targett; Luiz, Hourihane; Jota, Grealish, El Ghazi; Wesley.