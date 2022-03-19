Watch: WWE superstar Seth Rollins surprises KKR's Venkatesh Iyer, check out what happened next!

Having made his India debut recently, Venkatesh Iyer joins the long list of players, who benefitted from performing on the biggest stage of them all, the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer had a major role to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second half of the cash-rich league last season.

Iyer's all-round contribution saw his side reach the final where they suffered a defeat at the hands of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Such was Iyer's impact that the franchise opted to retain him ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

As the Indore-born youngster gears up for the upcoming IPL season with KKR, he appeared in a special guest interview with WWE. Iyer is known to be a big WWE fan, particularly, he's fond of Seth Rollins.

Little did Iyer know that during his interview, he would get surprised by the man Seth Rollins himself. As the youngster was talking about Rollins, the former joined the interview and left Venkatesh Iyer surprised.

And that's not all, the WWE superstar even gave the Indian all-rounder 'his blessing' to bring home 'the cup'.

Surely, that's one more reason why Iyer would give his 100% for KKR to try and go all the way this time around. The Kolkata based-franchise will kick off their new campaign in the tournament opener against defending champs CSK, in a repeat of last year's final.

Talking about Seth Rollins, 'The Architect' challenged his long-time friend Kevin Owens recently on RAW, for a match to replace Owens and take his place at Wrestlemania 38, although it was Owens who emerged victorious. He will now host former WWE legend Steve Austin on his talk show while Rollins currently doesn't have a match at Wrestlemania so far.

Although fret not Seth Rollins fans because as per reports, a WWE star will challenge Rollins at Wrestlemania for a match, but the same isn't confirmed and could be a rumour as well.