Watch: WWE ex-boss Vince McMahon involved in high-speed 160 kmph car crash, video goes viral

Police footage showed Vince McMahon driving over 100 mph on Connecticut’s Merritt Parkway before his Bentley Continental GT collided with a BMW on July 24, 2025. He was cited for reckless driving and tailgating, entered pretrial probation, and charges may be dismissed if completed by October 2026.

A recently released police video has thrust Vince McMahon, the former WWE executive, back into the public eye following a high-speed crash involving his 2024 Bentley Continental GT on Connecticut’s Merritt Parkway last July. The footage, obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request and initially reported by The Sun, captures McMahon colliding with the rear of a BMW while traveling over 100 mph. A state trooper had attempted to stop McMahon for speeding but was unable to intercept him before the accident occurred.

The incident took place on July 24, 2025, in Westport, Connecticut—a date already notable for wrestling fans, as it coincides with the passing of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in Florida. According to state police, McMahon, now 80, was driving a vehicle valued at more than $300,000. After accelerating away from law enforcement, he braked too late, resulting in a crash that propelled his Bentley into a guardrail and scattered debris across the highway.

Remarkably, there were no serious injuries reported. The BMW sustained significant damage, and debris struck a third vehicle on the opposite side of the parkway. In a coincidental turn, the driver of that car was reportedly wearing a WWE shirt, as seen in the police footage.

Bodycam and dashcam recordings document the immediate aftermath. Detective Maxwell Robins is heard asking McMahon, “Why were you driving all over 100 mph?” McMahon responded that he was hurrying to attend his granddaughter’s birthday, offering a personal, if inadvisable, rationale for the incident.

Barbara Doran, the BMW driver, told the Associated Press that McMahon checked on her well-being at the scene and appeared relieved that there were no injuries. She had been en route to catch a ferry to Martha’s Vineyard at the time. The video further shows McMahon interacting with Doran and other individuals involved in the crash.

Following the incident, McMahon was cited for reckless driving and following too closely. In October 2025, a state judge allowed him to enter a pretrial probation program, which, upon successful completion by the following October, would result in the dismissal of the charges. He was also required to donate $1,000 to charity.

This episode comes amid ongoing legal challenges for McMahon, who stepped down as WWE CEO in 2022 during an internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. In 2024, he resigned as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, WWE’s parent company, after being named in a sexual abuse lawsuit by a former employee—a claim McMahon denies as the case proceeds.

McMahon’s legacy in professional wrestling is both significant and complex. Having acquired the then-World Wrestling Federation in 1982, he transformed it from a regional operation into a global entertainment powerhouse. Alongside his wife Linda, currently serving as U.S. Secretary of Education, McMahon has been a central figure both behind the scenes and as an on-screen character in WWE programming.

The events of July 2025 underscore the unpredictable intersection of fame, business, and personal decision-making in McMahon’s life. While the crash resulted in no major injuries, it marks another chapter in a career and personal history defined by high stakes and continued controversy.

