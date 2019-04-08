Watch: WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show live streaming- Battle royals, Cruiserweight championship and RAW tag team titles

WrestleMania 35 Kickoff Show Live Stream: Watch four matches before main event of WrestleMania 2019.

WrestleMania 35 is here- The Showcase of Immortals on the grandest stage of all started with the Kickoff show.

The WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show will feature four matches: the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, Buddy Murphy vs Tony Nese for the Cruiserweight Championship and The Revival vs Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Here's the Kickoff show live:

