WATCH: Why Japan fans stay back to clean stadiums after World Cup games?

Japanese fans once again captivated the attention of the world at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by cleaning the stadium after the match, continuing a tradition of cleanliness and respect. Check out the viral video.

Japanese fans are widely known for cleaning up stadiums after matches, a gesture that reflects their strong culture of cleanliness and discipline. It has now become a regular practice for the Japanese fans to clean the stadium and remove plastic litter and other disposable items. The first instance came in 1998 when Japan played their inaugural World Cup in France, where supporters were spotted cleaning the stadium before leaving.

Recognising the gesture, a special video has also been shared by FIFA on their official social media handles where supporters reveal the real reason behind such act. In the viral clip, one Japanese supporter said, ''That's the culture. But it's like respect for everything. Respect for the players, supporters and also for the stadium. We are honoured to be here, so we don't want to make a mess and then leave it. So I think that's the reason why we are doing it.''

Take a look

Instance from 2022 World Cup in Qatar

A similar instance surfaced during the previous edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar, when Japanese supporters cleaned the Khalifa International Stadium after celebrating their 2-1 victory over Germany. It also became one of the most memorable moments of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Japan are in Group F alongside Sweden, the Netherlands, and Tunisia. The country, which is also known as the Land of the Rising Sun, began its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands